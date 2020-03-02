WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
02 March 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Reminder Notice regarding the proposed delisting of trading lines of ETP Securities issued by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

Further to the announcement made by the Issuer on 11 February 2020 (the “Original Notice”), the Issuer wishes to remind investors that notice has been given that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for certain trading lines of securities issued by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC to be delisted from that exchange (the “Delisting”).

Where the security has no remaining trading lines listed on the London Stock Exchange, an application will be made to UK Listing Authority for removal from the UK’s Official List on 24 March 2020.

The Delisting will become effective at 8am on 24 March 2020 (the “Effective Date”) and therefore the last opportunity to trade on the London Stock Exchange will be prior to close of business on 23 March 2020.

For each trading line of the security that will be delisted, at least one other trading line on a regulated European exchange will be maintained, however this may not be in the same currency as that which is delisted.

Annex 1 to this notice, entitled ‘Trading Lines of Securities to be Delisted from the London Stock Exchange and the Remaining Trading Lines’, sets out the trading lines of securities to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange and the details of at least one other trading line of each security on a regulated European stock exchange which will remain after the Effective Date.

Investors are strongly advised to consult with their broker/advisor prior to the Effective Date to assess any actions that must be taken to affect a sale or conversion, the timing and the costs of such sale or conversion.

Effect of the Delisting

From the date of this notice up to the close of business on 23 March 2020 (being the day prior to the Effective Date), you can continue to sell your securities on the London Stock Exchange via your broker or financial advisor.

Following the Effective Date, the pricing and valuation of the securities will continue and the latest Net Asset Value (NAV) for each security will continue be found on the relevant product page at www.wisdomtree.eu.

However, access to the underlying value of the security through the delisted trading lines will no longer be available following the Effective Date, and instead investors may access the underlying value of the security through a remaining listing.

Following the Effective Date, you should be able to continue to hold securities purchased through a trading line which has been delisted but you will not be able to sell those securities through that trading line. You should be able to sell those securities on exchange by converting your holding of these securities into a remaining trading line of the same product. This remaining trading line may trade in a different currency on the London Stock Exchange or on another exchange in another country which may or may not be in the same currency as the delisted trading line. You will need to contact your broker or financial advisor directly to do so and there may be additional costs associated with this conversion. Such charges could be significant and could be disproportionate to the investment amount.

Action to be taken

Prior to the Effective Date investors can take 2 actions:

  1. Contact their broker or financial advisor to convert their securities from the delisted trading line(s) into the remaining trading line(s) up to the close of business on 23 March 2020; or
  2. Sell their securities before or up to the close of business on 23 March 2020 and if investors wish to maintain their exposure to the security, they may purchase a remaining trading line of this security.

Further information

Annex 2 of the Original Notice contains answers to some of the key questions we believe investors will have in connection with the Delisting.

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com


Annex 1

TRADING LINES OF SECURITIES TO BE DELISTED FROM THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE REMAINING TRADING LINES

Product Name ISIN Product Page Link To be removed from the UK’s Official List Trading Lines of the Securities to be Delisted Remaining Trading Lines of the Securities

 
  Trading Currency Exchange Ticker Sedol Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Ticker Sedol
WisdomTree BTP 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BKT09149 https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/etps/fixed-income/wisdomtree-btp-10y-3x-daily-leveraged Yes GBx 3BTL BNQ4X30 Borsa Italiana EUR 3BTL BKX4QQ6
WisdomTree BTP 10Y 3x Daily Short IE00BKS8QM96 https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/etps/fixed-income/wisdomtree-btp-10y-3x-daily-short Yes GBx 3BTS BNQ4X41 Borsa Italiana EUR 3BTS BKX4QR7
WisdomTree Bund 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BKT09255 https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/etps/fixed-income/wisdomtree-bund-10y-3x-daily-leveraged Yes GBx 3BUL BNQ4X52 Borsa Italiana EUR 3BUL BKX4QS8
WisdomTree Bund 10Y 3x Daily Short IE00BKS8QN04 https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/etps/fixed-income/wisdomtree-bund-10y-3x-daily-short Yes GBx 3BUS BNQ4X63 Borsa Italiana EUR 3BUS BKX4QT9
  Xetra EUR SBU3 BNQ4WR7
WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BYTYHN28 https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/etps/equities/wisdomtree-emerging-markets-3x-daily-leveraged No GBx 3ELM BYY8QF4 Borsa Italiana EUR 3EML BYV7N19
  London Stock Exchange USD 3EML BYY8LP9
WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short IE00BYTYHM11 https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/etps/equities/wisdomtree-emerging-markets-3x-daily-short No GBx 3SEM BYY8QG5 Borsa Italiana EUR 3EMS BYV7N20
  London Stock Exchange USD 3EMS BYY8LQ0
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B8NB3063 https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/etps/equities/wisdomtree-ftse-mib-3x-daily-leveraged Yes GBx 3ITL B8NB306 Borsa Italiana EUR 3ITL BD3CTQ2
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short IE00B873CW36 https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/etps/equities/wisdomtree-ftse-mib-3x-daily-short Yes GBx 3ITS B873CW3 Borsa Italiana EUR 3ITS BD3CTP1
WisdomTree FTSE MIB Banks IE00BYMB4Q22 https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/etps/equities/wisdomtree-ftse-mib-banks Yes GBx ITBL BF0SJ78 Borsa Italiana EUR ITBL BYMB4Q2