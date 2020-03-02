WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

02 March 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

Reminder Notice regarding the proposed delisting of trading lines of ETP Securities issued by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

Further to the announcement made by the Issuer on 11 February 2020 (the “Original Notice”), the Issuer wishes to remind investors that notice has been given that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for certain trading lines of securities issued by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC to be delisted from that exchange (the “Delisting”).

Where the security has no remaining trading lines listed on the London Stock Exchange, an application will be made to UK Listing Authority for removal from the UK’s Official List on 24 March 2020.

The Delisting will become effective at 8am on 24 March 2020 (the “Effective Date”) and therefore the last opportunity to trade on the London Stock Exchange will be prior to close of business on 23 March 2020.

For each trading line of the security that will be delisted, at least one other trading line on a regulated European exchange will be maintained, however this may not be in the same currency as that which is delisted.

Annex 1 to this notice, entitled ‘Trading Lines of Securities to be Delisted from the London Stock Exchange and the Remaining Trading Lines’, sets out the trading lines of securities to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange and the details of at least one other trading line of each security on a regulated European stock exchange which will remain after the Effective Date.

Investors are strongly advised to consult with their broker/advisor prior to the Effective Date to assess any actions that must be taken to affect a sale or conversion, the timing and the costs of such sale or conversion.

Effect of the Delisting

From the date of this notice up to the close of business on 23 March 2020 (being the day prior to the Effective Date), you can continue to sell your securities on the London Stock Exchange via your broker or financial advisor.

Following the Effective Date, the pricing and valuation of the securities will continue and the latest Net Asset Value (NAV) for each security will continue be found on the relevant product page at www.wisdomtree.eu.

However, access to the underlying value of the security through the delisted trading lines will no longer be available following the Effective Date, and instead investors may access the underlying value of the security through a remaining listing.

Following the Effective Date, you should be able to continue to hold securities purchased through a trading line which has been delisted but you will not be able to sell those securities through that trading line. You should be able to sell those securities on exchange by converting your holding of these securities into a remaining trading line of the same product. This remaining trading line may trade in a different currency on the London Stock Exchange or on another exchange in another country which may or may not be in the same currency as the delisted trading line. You will need to contact your broker or financial advisor directly to do so and there may be additional costs associated with this conversion. Such charges could be significant and could be disproportionate to the investment amount.

Action to be taken

Prior to the Effective Date investors can take 2 actions:

Contact their broker or financial advisor to convert their securities from the delisted trading line(s) into the remaining trading line(s) up to the close of business on 23 March 2020; or Sell their securities before or up to the close of business on 23 March 2020 and if investors wish to maintain their exposure to the security, they may purchase a remaining trading line of this security.

Further information

Annex 2 of the Original Notice contains answers to some of the key questions we believe investors will have in connection with the Delisting.

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com





