Our reports on global automatic doors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by construction market gaining traction.In addition, demand from airports is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automatic doors market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automatic doors market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Sliding Doors



o Swing Doors



o Folding Doors



o Revolving Doors



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global automatic doors market growth

This study identifies demand from airports as the prime reasons driving the global automatic doors market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automatic doors market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automatic doors market, including some of the vendors such as ASSA ABLOY AB, agta record Ltd., Auto Ingress Pty Ltd., Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, KONE Corp., Nabtesco Corp., Sanwa Holdings Corp. and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

