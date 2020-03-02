NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) to WillScot Corporation for 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock is fair to Mobile Mini shareholders. On behalf of Mobile Mini shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Mobile Mini shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Mobile Mini Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Mobile Mini merger investigation concerns whether Mobile Mini and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Mobile Mini shareholders; (2) determine whether WillScot is underpaying for Mobile Mini; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Mobile Mini shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

