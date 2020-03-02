Skeljungur hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 5, March 2020 at 16:00 pm at Skeljungur´s headquarters, Borgartún 26, 105 Reykjavík.

The deadline for declaring candidacy for the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of Skeljungur has passed.

The following are the candidates for the Board of Directors of Skeljungur:

Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir

Dagný Halldórsdóttir

Elín Jónsdóttir

Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson

Jón Gunnar Borgþórsson

Már Wolfgang Mixa

Þórarinn Arnar Sævarsson

For further information on each candidate, please find a short bio attached and in the Nomination Committee’s report on Skeljungur’s website: https://en.skeljungur.is/shareholder-meeting-2020

Note that one candidate has withdrawn his candidacy to the board since the Committee published it's report.

According to the Articles of Association of the Company the Board of Directors shall be comprised of five members and the ratio of each gender within the Board shall be no less than 40%.

The Board of the Company received a rightful claim for a multiplication election from shareholders that control more than 1/10 of the share capital, cf. Article 63(7) of Act No 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies. A multiplication election will therefore be applied for the election of members of the Board of Directors at the meeting.

A multiplication election is carried out as follows: There shall be an election between individuals. The weight of each vote shall be multiplied by the number of Directors to be elected and each shareholder may divide his voting power, thus computed, in any proportion he chooses himself on to as many persons as are to be elected or fewer. In case a ballot ticket does not indicate the division of votes between those for whom these are cast, they shall be divided equally.

The following are candidates for the Nomination Committee:

Katrín S. Óladóttir

Sigurður Kári Árnason

According to the code of conduct for Skeljungur’s Nomination Committee two committee members shall be elected by the shareholders’ meeting and the new Board shall elect one of their own following the shareholders’ meeting. Consequently, Katrín and Sigurður, will be elected to the Board without a ballot at the meeting. Further information on the candidates is attached.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website: https://en.skeljungur.is/shareholder-meeting-2020

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

Skeljungur is an energy company with operations in Iceland and in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur sells fuel and oil to consumers and businesses in fisheries, agriculture, transportation, aviation and construction under the brands Skeljungur, Orkan, and Magn. Skeljungur is also in the retail market under the brand Kvikk. The company also sells fertilizer and other chemical products and is on the retail market. In Iceland the Company runs 65 gas stations and 4 oil depots. Magn P/F, Skeljungur´s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, runs 11 retail and gas-stations and 2 oil depots. Magn also serves and sells oils for house heating to individuals and companies in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur´s goal is to serve the energy needs of consumers and businesses in an efficient and safe way and in harmony with the environment.

