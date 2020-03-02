Toronto, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO is pleased to announce that TD Bank Group has signed on as the exclusive outreach partner of TVO mPower, a suite of 65+ creative, fun and free online games that support the development of foundational K-6 math skills. The partnership is part of TD’s commitment to provide children with consistent early learning opportunities outside of school hours.

Central to the partnership is the TVO mPower March Break Tour supported by TD and hosted by TVOkids. Held in malls across Ontario from March 16 - 20, 2020, the tour will give families an opportunity to try mPower games and get their children registered to play at home. Families who attend the tour will also have the chance to meet TVOkids hosts Laura, Lucas and Greg.

“TD has been supporting TVO’s learning outreach activities for 13 years, so we’re thrilled to have their support once again,” says TVO’s Vice President of Revenue, Product Development and Marketing Owen Lambert.

By renewing their partnership with TVO as mPower’s exclusive outreach partner, TD is helping to ensure that children across the province have access to the learning opportunities they need to build positive attitudes towards math.

“Through the TD Ready Commitment, our global corporate citizenship platform, we are proud to support Early Learning initiatives that help kids improve their math skills and, in turn, their financial literacy,” says TD Bank Group’s Associate Vice President of Social Impact Naki Osutei. “When children develop these skills at an early stage, the impacts are lifelong and they can be more confident in their abilities to succeed in our ever-changing world.”

TVO mPower March Break Tour dates, locations and times are listed below. For more information, visit www.tvo.org/support-us/events.

Date City Location Time Monday, March 16, 2020 Ottawa St. Laurent Shopping Centre

1200 St Laurent Blvd. 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Mississauga Erin Mills Town Centre

5100 Erin Mills Pkwy 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Thursday, March 19, 2020 Scarborough Scarborough Town Centre

300 Borough Dr. 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Friday, March 20, 2020 London Westmount Shopping Centre

785 Wonderland Rd. S 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

About TD Global Corporate Citizenship

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, the bank is targeting CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, the bank aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit www.td.com/tdreadycommitment.



About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products like mPower, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. As we mark our 50th year, TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit www.tvo.org and www.tvompower.com.

Nadine Singh TVO 416.484.2600 x2527 nsingh@tvo.org