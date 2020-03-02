WEATHERFORD, Texas, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coordinate Metrology Society (CMS) today announced registration is open for their 36th annual Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC) to be held July 20–24, in New Orleans, LA. The CMSC is a dynamic venue attracting the entire value chain invested in the metrology world from users to industry movers and shakers, technology innovators to measurement service providers. Novice and expert users of portable and stationary measurement technologies will have the opportunity to learn and leverage breakthroughs in metrology applications and discuss the impacts on manufacturing, science and data-driven technology platforms. Attendees create their own personalized learning experience by choosing from an extensive offering of workshops, white paper presentations, training sessions, live events, competitions, Education and Measurement Zone programming, and a packed Exhibition Hall of technology innovators and service providers.



The Coordinate Metrology Society has been shaping, connecting and educating the measurement community for decades. Their 5-day conference is designed to foster a greater understanding of metrology and its current and future impacts on industries such aerospace, automotive, shipbuilding, power generation and more. The conference's open and friendly atmosphere encourages audience participation, creative problem solving and critical dialogue among subject matter experts from the portable and traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) communities. The CMSC emphasizes its special knowledge platform for novice users to further enhance their careers, hone their skills, and network with metrology masterminds and technology providers.

Call for Papers Continues

The CMSC has built its reputation on the depth and breadth of original white papers delivered each year at this event. Submissions are accepted from master practitioners working in the portable and traditional CMM fields. Commercial content is not accepted by the CMS. The deadline for abstract submission is Friday, March 6, 2020. Since 1984, more than 525 original technical papers have been presented to the eminent membership association for measurement professionals worldwide. The organization maintains a digital library of more than 120 technical papers delivered at the CMSC over the past fourteen years. Ideal for industry research, this is the most comprehensive repository of metrology knowledge and information in the world. For more information, visit CMSC Call for Papers https://www.cmsc.org/call-for-papers .

It's All About Measurement

The CMSC Weekly Pass includes entry to a comprehensive program of technical presentations, multiple workshops and training sessions, industry and standards updates, the CMSC Exhibition Hall, the Measurement and Education Zones, as well as post-conference access to all technical papers and presentation materials. Attendees can also participate in metrology challenges, networking events and a local tour, in addition to the ever-popular CMS Quiz Show and Ask the Experts forum. CMS Certification Level-One and Level-Two examinations will be held during the week. New attendees are encouraged to attend a special Conference Orientation directly before the Monday evening icebreaker event.

The CMS continues to add value and content for metrology practitioners, and maintains its proud tradition of mentorship.

About the Coordinate Metrology Society

The Coordinate Metrology Society is comprised of 3D portable and stationary measurement technology users, service providers, and manufacturers of close-tolerance, industrial coordinate measurement systems, software, and peripherals. The organization offers CMS Level-One and Level-Two Certification programs for career enhancement, and supports the PrecisionPath Consortium for Large-Scale Manufacturing. The membership gathers each year at their annual Coordinate Metrology Society Conference to gain knowledge of measurement systems or software solutions that produce and use 3D coordinate data. For more information, visit http://www.cmsc.org .

