Cincinnati Company adds former NCAA Executive VP of Inclusion & HR to its team to establish new practice in higher education and intercollegiate athletics. S2A Solutions introduces Katrice A. Albert as the company’s EVP of culture, innovation and inclusion.

CINCINNATI, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S2A Solutions announces the appointment of Katrice A. Albert as the company’s executive vice president of culture, innovation and inclusion. In this role, Albert will provide purpose-driven business solutions, sustainable equity and inclusion strategies, and culturally-responsive leadership development consultations. Additionally, she will lead the growth and development of the company's Strategic Minds business channel; focused on higher education, intercollegiate athletics, and professional sports.



“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome someone of Katrice Albert’s caliber and experience to the S2A Solutions team,” said company president, Brad Brezinski. “Today’s announcement carries a great deal of strategic importance for our company and demonstrates our commitment to developing leadership excellence in higher education, intercollegiate athletics, and professional sports. Albert is a visionary leader of the highest quality who pairs a strong bias for action with a passion for developing innovative and culturally diverse organizations. As the head of culture, innovation, and inclusion for S2A Solutions and our Strategic Minds growth channel, Albert is the ideal candidate to lead our continued movement into the world of sports and academic leadership development.”

Albert, who will report directly to Brezinski and serve on the senior management team, brings extensive expertise and a proven record of success in advancing the complete talent management cycle with a keen focus on recruiting, developing, supporting, and growing diverse leaders. She also possesses strategic and operational leadership, helping a broad range of industries create plans for cultural integration, workplace engagement and in reaching their inclusive excellence goals.

Albert has a distinguished career in higher education and intercollegiate athletics. Most recently, she served as the executive vice president of inclusion and human resources at The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Previously, Albert served as vice president for equity and diversity of the University of Minnesota system, and before that as vice provost for equity, diversity and community outreach at Louisiana State University (LSU).

Albert earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Xavier University of Louisiana, a master’s in counseling psychology from The University of Southern Mississippi and a doctoral degree in counseling psychology from Auburn University. She has repeatedly been recognized nationally for her efforts as an inclusion champion and subject matter expert. She is a highly sought-after scholar-practitioner that frequently writes, speaks, and consults on cultural competence and integration, corporate social responsibility, educational and workforce access and equity, gender and dynamics of power, and community-university partnerships.

“Because of my deep and abiding passion for working with and advancing diverse top talent and seeing aspirational inclusive excellence goals realized, I’m thrilled to join forces with the S2A Solutions team to offer best-in-class, culturally-responsive solutions to next-level leaders,” Albert said. “I look forward to working closely with talented leaders who are hungry to transform their workplaces with innovative leadership development offerings which will position them for future success.”

For more information about S2A Solutions visit s2a.org or email press@s2a.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dd119f9-1cc9-4fb0-8dc2-a028262ac448