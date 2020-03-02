Irvine, CA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading DSO Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) is pleased to join the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA) in honor of the 43rd annual Dental Assistants Recognition Week. Taking place March 1-7, this year’s theme, “A 20/20 Dental Assistant – Look Toward the Future,” acknowledges the growing importance of dentistry’s role in health care and the responsibilities of dental assistants. The weeklong event celebrates dental assistants (DAs) and their commitment to professional development and providing quality dental care.

“DAs in PDS-supported dental practices share a passion for delivering patient-centric dentistry to their communities and are committed to growing personally and professionally in their roles,” said Rosalinda Olague, Dental Board of California appointee and Manager of Dental Assistant National Strategy and School Relations at PDS. “Dental assistants understand that quality performance at every job, every day is required.”

According to The DALE Foundation®, an affiliate of the Dental Assisting National Board, Inc., dental assistants are the largest segment of the dental workforce. As noted in its national survey, more than 95% of dentists and dental office managers strongly agree that dental assistants contribute to a practice’s productivity and play a key role in preserving patient retention by building the bridge of trust between patients and clinicians.

“In honor of Dental Assistants Recognition Week, I want to acknowledge all the dental assistants in the United States for their hard work in serving patients, their dentists, and their teams,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, Founder & CEO at PDS. “Thank you for the extraordinary work you do to create Healthier, Happier Patients.®”

The ADAA is the oldest, largest group representing professional dental assistants. Its members include clinical personnel, those working chairside with the dentist, and administrative and back office staff. “By asking questions and helping patients identify what is important to them, DAs have the ability to support clinicians in delivering quality oral health care,” said Olague. “PDS’ dental assistants are masters in the art of first impressions. They are skilled in establishing trust with their patients by actively listening to their questions and concerns, which helps patients accept the dentist’s recommended treatment plans.”

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with over 800 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

