New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the cardiac rehabilitation market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.29 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6 %. Cardiac rehabilitation is a healthcare program that guides people who have survived a heart attack, transplant surgery, or any other heart disease to live a healthy lifestyle. They provide counseling to the patients about diet, exercises, stress management, etc. so that the person lives an optimal quality of lifestyle. Moreover, Cardiac rehabilitation also offers different programs to people with different medical histories.

The rising number of heart surgeries due to various diseases such as cholesterol, metabolism syndrome, diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders is a critical factor for market growth. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 71 million adults have high cholesterol consisting of low-density lipoprotein, a common cause of heart disorders in the US. Patients suffering from cardiac diseases such as arrhythmia and cardiomyopathy are also expected to fuel the market widely. Atrial fibrillation, a prevalent type of arrhythmia, has widely affected the population in the US. For instance, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 2.7 million people in the US have atrial fibrillation, and this number is further expected to increase in the near future.

Furthermore, the elderly population is quite prone to heart disorders due to aging effects, becoming a critical factor for the cardiac rehabilitation market. Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to give the highest share in the market due to the presence of a vast elderly population in the area considering China and India. The exchange also provides a massive opportunity for technological advancements in the healthcare sector. New devices are generated, such as hand devices that track heart rate, blood pressure, count footsteps, etc. to improve lifestyle, which is expected to propel the market growth. However, high cost of cardiac rehabilitation devices, frequent product recalls, and high costs involved in the technology behind the products are expected to be a significant restraint for the market. Moreover, rising awareness could reduce the prevalence of such diseases leading to a decrease in market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Many countries have taken initiatives to improve cardiac health in their respective region. For instance, in January 2020, an awareness program called SHAKE (Saving Heart Attacks Key Efforts) was conducted in Dubai which focused on rising awareness about heart attacks and saving lives from heart attacks.

Furthermore, according to an article published in Gulf News, 7 out of 10 Indian expatriates in Abu Dhabi, and 6 out of 10 Indian expatriates in Dubai and the rest of the five emirates have died due to heart attacks in the first half of 2019.

To reduce heart risks in the Middle East, the government has levied taxes on carbonated drinks and cigarettes to discourage the use of these products. Change in lifestyle has led to the increased consumption of carbonated beverages and tobacco, and reduced physical exercise owing to the rise in cardiac diseases.

In India, currently, only 1% of the total GDP is spent on the healthcare sector, and the percent is expected to be raised in the budget 2020 up to 2.5%. Moreover, there also international bodies, bringing in efforts to ease the situation of lifestyle disorders. For instance, there is The World Hypertension League and partner organizations that have developed the ‘Sao Paulo Call to Action for the Prevention and Control of High Blood Pressure 2019.’

The technological advancements in heart surgeries and implants has affected the market. For instance, in January 2020, Abbott received an FDA approval for a less invasive heart pump implant procedure that helps to avoid open heart surgery. Therefore, patients with these procedures are expected to get acquainted to cardiac rehabilitation in future.

The key players in the market include Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Ball Dynamics International LLC, Core Health and Fitness, Omron corporations, Honeywell International, Inc., BioTelemetry Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Smiths Group

