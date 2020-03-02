Tampa, FL, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Black Insurance, a Lutz, Florida-based independent insurance firm, is pleased to announce that the firm will become a founding member of Guided Insurance Solutions as of March 2, 2020.

Chris Black Insurance was founded in 2008 by Chris Black, a second-generation Florida native. The firm, which offers personal and commercial insurance lines, has serviced thousands of individuals and businesses since its inception. In 2018, Chris Black Insurance joined Baldwin Risk Partners, which is now part of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP). Through their partnership, Guided Insurance Solutions was created.

“We’re extremely excited about this transformation of our brand,” said Chris Black, Founding Partner of Chris Black Insurance. “Our clients’ wellbeing is the reason we do what we do every day. With the transformation of our brand we are adding increased product offerings and tech-enabled tools, while keeping our localized client-first approach. We look forward continuing to guide our clients on their insurance journey while also helping to simplify their lives.”

Guided Insurance Solutions was crafted by Black and other local insurance experts to provide trusted insurance solutions and guidance for individuals, families and businesses throughout all stages of their lives. The Guided brand experience places a heavy focus on giving clients the tools needed to make informed decisions that align with their insurance needs, long-term financial goals and short-term budgets. Resources provided to clients include localized client service, tech-enabled solutions and helpful self-service resources.



Guided Insurance Solutions is headquartered in Tampa, with office locations in Raleigh, NC; Lutz and Sarasota, FL.

ABOUT GUIDED INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

Guided Insurance Solutions is an independent insurance firm that specializes in multiple lines of personal and commercial coverages. The group of local insurance experts pride themselves on leveraging new technologies to provide innovative ways of doing business. Utilizing their core values as a blueprint for success, Guided Insurance Solutions strives to deliver a client experience unlike any other as well as providing unmatched expertise in the insurance space. For more information, please visit guidedsolutions.com

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with over 40 offices in seven states. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

