SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxy , a startup dedicated to empowering all people with smartphone-based identity signals for universal access, launched today a new identity signal reader so small it can be installed behind existing access card readers in just minutes, making it quick and inexpensive for companies to provide employees, tenants, and visitors with smartphone-based building access with zero impact to existing security systems. Before now, companies that wanted to enable smartphone-based building access had to replace their existing readers.



Like Proxy’s other readers, Mobile Reader Nano detects Proxy Signals, which are emitted from a person’s smartphone and replace the multitude of keys, cards, badges, apps, and passwords people typically need to gain access to the buildings, devices, and services they frequently use.

“The future is cardless, and we have talked with many companies that want to upgrade to mobile access, both for the experience and the security, but they want to do it efficiently and they need to support existing cards during the transition.” said Denis Mars, co-founder and CEO of Proxy. “As the world’s smallest mobile reader, Mobile Reader Nano can be installed in turnstiles, elevators, and directly behind existing card readers, which means customers upgrade to mobile quickly while simultaneously supporting all existing card types.” Mobile Reader Nano can be installed faster than any other mobile reader - see timelapse video here - which means Proxy can enable an entire building for mobile access in just one day.

Proxy’s new reader works with all access control providers, so there is no need to modify or replace backend access software either. When both landlords and tenant companies implement Proxy Mobile Reader Nano, they can provide completely frictionless lobby-to-office access to tenants and visitors.

Northland Controls is one of several partners working with Proxy to bring the mobile access experience to market, and has implemented Proxy’s solution at several customer sites. “We’re seeing interest in mobile access from our clients,” said Kyle Wollaston, Design Engineer at Northland. “With the new Nano, Proxy makes it simple to integrate with their existing systems and deliver a seamless end user experience.”



Mobile Reader Nano is available now and is compatible out-of-the-box with all Wiegand-based access systems via a robust set of wiring options that support:

All turnstiles, including Alvarado, Boon Edam, and DSI

All elevator panels and destination dispatch systems

All wallbox, mullion, and mini-mullion wall readers

Proxy will demonstrate its new reader and the whole Proxy product line at the upcoming ISC West conference, Booth 30056, taking place March 17-20 in Las Vegas and detailed product information is available on the Proxy Mobile Reader Nano webpage .

About Proxy

Proxy is a startup dedicated to empowering all people with smartphone-based identity signals for universal access. The signal, emitted from a smartphone, can give people frictionless access to any space or device, similar to a universal single-sign on for the physical world. Today, large enterprises like Doordash, Dropbox, and Accenture enable their employees, visitors and tenants to use their Proxy signals for frictionless smartphone-based access through secured doors, elevators and turnstiles, and to create personalized experiences throughout the workplace. Learn more at www.proxy.com and follow us on Twitter @proxy .

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

+1 617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f66c44df-a96a-46f1-bb35-41ef6f69cf2b