34 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global halal cosmetics and personal care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing interest in personal grooming.In addition, emerging demand for halal personal care and grooming products among men is anticipated to boost the growth of the global halal cosmetics and personal care market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global halal cosmetics and personal care market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Halal Color Cosmetics



o Other Halal BPC Products



Distribution Channel:

o Offline Distribution Channel



o Online Distribution Channel



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global halal cosmetics and personal care market growth

This study identifies emerging demand for halal personal care and grooming products among men as the prime reasons driving the global halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global halal cosmetics and personal care market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global halal cosmetics and personal care market, including some of the vendors such as Amara Halal Cosmetics, Clara International Beauty Group, Ivy Beauty Corp., PROLAB COSMETICS, PT Martina Berto TBK, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, Saaf Skincare, Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Total Beauty Network Pty Ltd. and Wipro Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589845/?utm_source=GNW



