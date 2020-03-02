New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CALIBRATION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584029/?utm_source=GNW

84 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global calibration management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by automation of calibration process.In addition, web-based training for calibration management software is anticipated to boost the growth of the global calibration management software market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global calibration management software market is segmented as below:

Technology:

o Locally Installed



o Cloud Based



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o Europe



o APAC



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global calibration management software market growth

This study identifies web-based training for calibration management software as the prime reasons driving the global calibration management software market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global calibration management software market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global calibration management software market, including some of the vendors such as AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy Ab, CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., P.J. Bonner & Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity-Quality Systems Inc. and Quality America Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

