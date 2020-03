KELSEYVILLE, CA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK:VTNL) (“BrewBilt Manufacturing” or the “Company”), announces today 5 new orders of approximately $2M this week.



Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “Since the company went public, we are receiving new orders almost daily. We are working with 5 new locations; 1) Incline Village – Lake Tahoe, 2) Paso Robles-California, 3) Hong Kong, 4) a restaurant chain in Virginia and 5) a brewing company in Ohio. We have manufacturing to complete with 2 Mini-CBD Coldwater Extraction Systems and 6 orders on the production floor in order to make room for the new orders. There is a large order in Oakland-California that is next in line for completion.”

BrewBilt Video Link: https://www.brewbilt.com/about-1

ABOUT BREWBILT: (www.brewbilt.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Meridian Consulting

415-756-4057