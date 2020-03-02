Duluth, GA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers PROF100: Stress Management for Child Care Providers as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users March 1-31, 2020.

Caring for young children can be an extremely fascinating, gratifying career. Child care providers help children grow and develop at a critical time in their lives. They help children master new skills and turn tears to giggles. At the end of the day, they go home knowing they are needed and have made a difference. On the other hand, the stress associated with this career can be overwhelming and detrimental to one′s health and the well−being of the children, too.

Stress can be defined as the universal human response to the perception of an intense or distressing experience. With all types of stress your body reacts with a release of adrenaline, your heart starts pumping harder and your muscles prepare for immediate action. Your digestive system slows so that all available energy can move to the heart and your breathing speeds up and becomes shallow. Your body works over and above its normal level to allow you to be ready for action.

Unrecognized and unrelieved stress can cause a caregiver to be unresponsive and insensitive to the needs of the children. A lack of enthusiasm can affect the quality and variety of experiences available to the children. It is easy to become distracted and careless about supervision and may bring about safety problems. This course provides an overview of the effects of stress in the lives of child care professionals and to understand coping techniques to manage stress. Participants will be able to define stress, identify four sources of stress, identify four symptoms of stress, and identify techniques for stress management in four categories.

“Child care quality is affected by the training, skill and experience of providers as well as the continuity of children's care,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Identifying and developing stress management techniques will decreases worker burn out and turnover rate, and create childcare environments that are calm, relaxed and pleasant for both children and providers.”

PROF100: Stress Management for Child Care Providers is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

