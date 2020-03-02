New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566314/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global mineral cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about benefits of natural cosmetics.In addition, increasing online retailing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mineral cosmetics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global mineral cosmetics market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Makeup



o Skin Care



o Hair Care



Distribution Channel:

o Offline



o Online



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global mineral cosmetics market growth

This study identifies increasing online retailing as the prime reasons driving the global mineral cosmetics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global mineral cosmetics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mineral cosmetics market, including some of the vendors such as ALTANA AG, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Glo Skin Beauty, L’Oréal SA, Merck KGaA, Mineralissima mineral makeup, Natural & Co., Revlon Inc. and Shiseido Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

