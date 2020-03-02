EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019. The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, March 2, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.
“The last six months have been especially active as we continued to advance our lead programs through the development and regulatory review processes. In the fourth quarter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted our New Drug Application (NDA) filing for FINTEPLA® in Dravet syndrome with Priority Review,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “While our Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date was recently extended by three months to June 25, 2020, in response to an information request from the FDA, we remain very confident in the data supporting our NDA submission, and continue to actively prepare for the potential commercial launch of FINTEPLA.”
“Additionally, we are pleased to announce that the results from an interim analysis of our ongoing open-label extension (OLE) study in Dravet syndrome continues to show clinically meaningful reductions in convulsive seizure frequency for up to two years of treatment, further highlighting that FINTEPLA may be an important new treatment option for patients with Dravet syndrome,” continued Dr. Farr.
“In a different rare epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), we were very pleased with the recently announced positive top-line results from Study 1601, our global, pivotal Phase 3 trial in LGS, which highlight FINTEPLA’s potential to also be an important new treatment option for LGS, one of the most difficult to treat rare epilepsies,” concluded Dr. Farr.
Corporate Update
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Year Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2018
Conference Call Details
About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company has two late-stage development programs underway: FINTEPLA® (ZX008, fenfluramine oral solution) for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, two rare and often-catastrophic childhood-onset epilepsies, and MT1621, a novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency.
Forward-Looking Statements
Zogenix cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “indicates,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “suggests,” “assuming,” “designed,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include the timing of the FDA’s PDUFA target action date and the timing of review by the EMA with respect to the NDA and MAA, respectively, for FINTEPLA for the treatment of patients with Dravet syndrome; the potential that FINTEPLA, if approved, will be provide treatment options for patients with Dravet syndrome and LGS; our plans to commercialize FINTEPLA, if approved; the timing of regulatory submissions and meetings or other interactions with regulatory agencies; and the potential for MT1621 to significantly improve outcomes in patients with TK2 deficiency. These statements are based on Zogenix’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Zogenix that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zogenix’s business, including, without limitation: the FDA and EMA may disagree that the existing safety and efficacy data, or Zogenix’s analysis of such data, is sufficient to support marketing approval; top-line data the Company reports is based on preliminary analysis of key efficacy and safety data, and such data may change following a more comprehensive review of the data related to the clinical trial and such top-line data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a clinical trial; later developments with the FDA that may be inconsistent with feedback received at prior meetings with the FDA; additional data from Zogenix’s ongoing studies may contradict or undermine the data submitted in the Dravet syndrome NDA for FINTEPLA or reported for LGS; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of FINTEPLA that could limit approval and/or commercialization, or that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Zogenix may not be successful in executing our sales and marketing strategy for the commercialization of FINTEPLA, if approved; and other risks described in Zogenix’s prior press releases as well as in public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Zogenix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|62,070
|$
|68,454
|Marketable securities
|189,085
|445,733
|Prepaid expenses
|8,593
|6,718
|Acquisition holdback amount placed in escrow
|25,000
|—
|Other current assets
|2,491
|11,825
|Total current assets
|287,239
|532,730
|Property and equipment, net
|9,424
|2,870
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7,774
|—
|Indefinite-lived intangible asset
|102,500
|102,500
|Goodwill
|6,234
|6,234
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,079
|3,997
|Total assets
|$
|414,250
|$
|648,331
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,979
|$
|7,989
|Accrued clinical trial expenses
|18,666
|10,621
|Other current liabilities
|11,451
|7,465
|Acquisition holdback liability
|24,444
|—
|Deferred revenue, current
|5,927
|—
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,322
|—
|Current portion of contingent consideration
|25,600
|32,300
|Total current liabilities
|95,389
|58,375
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|7,425
|—
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|10,752
|—
|Contingent consideration, net of current portion
|38,200
|45,900
|Deferred tax liability
|17,425
|17,425
|Deferred rent and lease incentive obligation
|—
|3,830
|Total liabilities
|169,191
|125,530
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|45
|42
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,360,092
|1,218,710
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|379
|3
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,115,457
|)
|(695,954
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|245,059
|522,801
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|414,250
|$
|648,331
Zogenix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|1,949
|$
|—
|$
|3,648
|$
|—
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|35,820
|23,596
|115,639
|100,925
|Selling, general and administrative
|18,653
|11,287
|60,792
|38,950
|Acquired IPR&D and related costs
|2,000
|—
|251,438
|—
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|2,900
|(1,900
|)
|5,600
|1,300
|Total operating expenses
|59,373
|32,983
|433,469
|141,175
|Loss from operations
|(57,424
|)
|(32,983
|)
|(429,821
|)
|(141,175
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|1,283
|3,175
|9,802
|7,164
|Other income (expense)
|81
|7,375
|516
|10,295
|Total other income
|1,364
|10,550
|10,318
|17,459
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(56,060
|)
|(22,433
|)
|(419,503
|)
|(123,716
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations
|—
|—
|—
|(198
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(56,060
|)
|$
|(22,433
|)
|$
|(419,503
|)
|$
|(123,914
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.26
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(9.74
|)
|$
|(3.27
|)
