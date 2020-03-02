– Emergence of TCR program, Controlled IL-12 data, strengthened team highlight 2019 –
BOSTON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and provided a corporate update.
“In the 16 months since forging our corporate independence, we have advanced all our clinical programs, licensed critical intellectual property, recruited key personnel to the Company and Board, and fortified our financial position,” said Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “In 2020, we will use this foundation to accelerate our commercial pathway, through enrollment at NCI to TCR-T trial, preparing TCR-T trials with MD Anderson Cancer Center, data readouts on Controlled IL-12 in recurrent GBM and enrollment to trial of CAR-T infused day after gene transfer.”
Significant 2019 Achievements
Anticipated Milestones for the First Half of 2020
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for T-cell receptor (TCR) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express TCRs to target neoantigens inside and outside hotspots for solid tumors and CAR to target CD19 for blood cancers using the Company’s “Rapid Personalized Manufacturing” to produce and release CAR-T as soon as the day after gene transfer. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company is also developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "believes." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business and strategic plans, the availability of cash resources, the progress and timing of the Company's research and development programs, including the anticipated dates for the initiation, completion and readouts of its clinical trials and the Company’s expectations regarding the number of patients in its clinical trials. Although Ziopharm’s management team believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Ziopharm, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, changes in our operating plans that may impact our cash expenditures, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Ziopharm’s product candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and for which indication; the strength and enforceability of Ziopharm’s intellectual property rights; competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as risk factors discussed or identified in the public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Ziopharm, including those risks and uncertainties listed in Ziopharm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziopharm with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release, and Ziopharm does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.
|ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.
|Statements of Operations
|(in thousands except share and per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|146
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|10,216
|8,199
|38,331
|34,134
|General and administrative
|5,820
|4,563
|19,527
|19,918
|Total operating expenses
|16,036
|12,762
|57,858
|54,052
|Loss from operations
|(16,036
|)
|(12,762
|)
|(57,858
|)
|(53,906
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|290
|168
|813
|631
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|113
|-
|158
|Noncash inducement warrant expense
|-
|-
|(60,751
|)
|-
|Net loss
|(15,746
|)
|(12,481
|)
|(117,796
|)
|(53,117
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|-
|(342
|)
|-
|(16,998
|)
|Settlement of a related party relationship
|-
|207,361
|-
|207,361
|Net Income (loss) applicable to common stockholders
|$
|(15,746
|)
|$
|194,538
|$
|(117,796
|)
|$
|137,246
|Net income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|1.29
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|0.96
|Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|1.29
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|0.96
|Weighted average common shares outstanding used
|to compute basic net income (loss) per share
|179,522,225
|150,893,470
|167,952,114
|143,508,674
|Weighted average common shares outstanding used
|to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|179,522,225
|151,094,956
|167,952,114
|143,710,160
|ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.
|Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|79,741
|61,729
|Working capital
|92,966
|74,802
|Total assets
|109,114
|95,051
|Total stockholders' equity
|95,010
|85,564
