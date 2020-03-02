MAHWAH, N.J., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq - ASNA) (the “Company” or “ascena”) today announces the release of its Fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020. Results will be released over the news wire services at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The Company will also host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its results, which will include comments by Carrie Teffner, Interim Executive Chair, Gary Muto, CEO and Dan Lamadrid, Executive Vice President and CFO, followed by a question and answer session.



Parties interested in participating in this call should dial in at (877) 407-3982 for domestic calls or (201) 493-6780 for international calls prior to the start time. The conference ID is 13699557. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast at www.ascenaretail.com. A recording of the call will be available after its conclusion and until March 23, 2020 by dialing (844) 512-2921 for domestic calls or (412) 317-6671 for international calls. The replay ID is 13699557.

