HOUSTON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) (the “Company,” “NCS,” “we” or “us”), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies, today announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Review

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues were $52.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was an increase of 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Our Canadian and international revenues increased by 24% and 58%, respectively on a year-over-year basis, while our U.S. revenue fell by 18%, reflecting a reduction in industry activity in the U.S. during the quarter as compared to the prior year. Total revenues decreased by 14% as compared to the third quarter of 2019 with decreases of 21% in the United States, 8% in Canada and 10% outside of North America.

Gross profit, which we define as total revenues less total cost of sales exclusive of depreciation and amortization, was $26.1 million, or 50% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase compared to $24.2 million, or 48% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cost of sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a lower percentage of revenues due to increased sales at Repeat Precision, LLC (“Repeat Precision”), which enabled better fixed cost utilization, increased sales in Canada and in international markets, and leveraging our volumes with our vendors. This was partially offset by reductions in sales of fracturing systems and well construction products in the United States, increased customer and competitor driven pricing pressure for our products and services, and higher cost of sales in tracer diagnostics, related to field service staffing levels and increased chemical costs associated with tariffs imposed on certain imports from China that were increased in May 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $22.2 million increased in the fourth quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher litigation expenses and bad debt expense, partially offset by a reduction in professional services and research and development expenses.

Net loss was $(2.2) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which included a net impact of $0.3 million (after tax effect of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share) related to realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses as well as the income tax impact of the income tax valuation allowance recorded to reduce the carrying value of our U.S. deferred tax asset and the tax effect of a non-deductible goodwill impairment recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(2.0) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This compares to a net loss of $(203.6) million, or $(4.51) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, which included a net impact of $227.1 million (after tax effect of $201.1 million, or $4.45 per diluted share) related to impairments, the change in fair value of contingent consideration and realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses in addition to the tax effect of non-deductible impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(2.5) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.6 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 16%, as compared to 15% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported revenues of $205.5 million, a decrease of $21.5 million, or 9% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Net loss was $(32.8) million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $(190.3) million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted net loss was $(11.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to adjusted net income of $9.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of $28.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 was a decrease of $21.6 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018.

Cash flows from operating activities during 2019 of $17.9 million was $3.9 million higher than in the prior year, while cash flows from investing activities of $(5.0) million compared favorably to $(15.4) million in 2018.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity

The Company incurred capital expenditures of $0.6 million, net, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.0 million, net, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $11.2 million in cash and $12.9 million in total debt. During the fourth quarter, the Company reduced its total debt by $3.4 million, including a $3.0 million reduction in its revolving credit facility balance.

Review and Outlook

NCS’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nipper, commented, “NCS had a very successful year in 2019, despite a challenging market environment. Our revenue outperformed the underlying rig count in each of the U.S., Canadian and international markets. We grew our full-year international revenue by 11%, with international markets representing 8% of our total revenue for the year as compared to 6% in 2018. In the U.S., our revenue in 2019 was flat relative to 2018, despite an 8% percent drop in the average horizontal rig count, largely due to continued market share gains and product innovation at Repeat Precision. In Canada, while our full-year revenue declined due to a reduction in customer activity, we were able to improve our market position throughout the year, which resulted in year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 24% as compared to an underlying rig count decline of 23%.

As market conditions deteriorated, we demonstrated our focus on controlling our expenses and maximizing our cash flow. We reduced our workforce by 6% in July and continue to increase the efficiency of our operations. During the year we continued to review our capital expenditure needs, leading to a year-over-year reduction of over $10 million, or 68%. We were able to utilize cash on hand as well as cash generated during the year to both reduce our gross debt balance by $12.8 million and make a one-time $10.0 million earn-out payment to our partner in Repeat Precision. We ended the year with a cash balance of $11.2 million, which exceeds the $10.0 million drawn under our revolving credit facility.

We currently expect that customer capital budgets in the U.S. for 2020 will be 10%-15% lower than 2019 levels, and that customer capital budgets in Canada will be modestly lower than in 2019. We are encouraged by positive developments of major projects currently underway that, once completed, would improve pipeline takeaway capacity for our Canadian customers. We currently expect that customer budgets in international markets will increase modestly in 2020 as compared to 2019. Actual activity levels will depend in part on the ultimate impact of the Coronavirus on the Chinese and global economy and the resulting impact on oil demand.

We believe that our products and services enable our customers to increase operating efficiencies, better understand and optimize their assets and reduce their costs, which has allowed us to improve our market position over time. We are delivering the breadth of our product and service offerings across the geographies where we operate and expect to continue to bring new technologies to our customers. We believe that we are well positioned to outperform the underlying customer spending changes that we expect in each of the U.S., Canada and internationally.

We will continue to be disciplined in making investments in our business. We expect our capital spending in 2020 to be at or below 2019 levels and we believe we are positioned to grow our free cash flow generation in 2020, which will further enhance our strong balance sheet and allow us to improve our return on invested capital.

I’d like to thank all of the employees at NCS and at Repeat Precision for their dedication and contributions. We have the right team and the right strategies in place to deliver value to customers, drive innovation in the industry and create value for our shareholders.”

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of these measures and a reconciliation, refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

About NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and natural gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, Russia, the Middle East and the North Sea. NCS’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Product sales $ 34,893 $ 34,267 $ 145,826 $ 156,781 Services 17,201 15,921 59,659 70,182 Total revenues 52,094 50,188 205,485 226,963 Cost of sales Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation

and amortization expense shown below 18,049 17,292 75,081 74,892 Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation

and amortization expense shown below 7,928 8,693 32,949 33,414 Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation

and amortization expense shown below 25,977 25,985 108,030 108,306 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,194 20,305 88,554 82,813 Depreciation 1,495 1,318 5,877 4,747 Amortization 1,108 3,231 4,559 13,090 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 133 37 (2,872 ) Impairments — 227,543 7,919 227,543 Income (loss) from operations 1,320 (228,327 ) (9,491 ) (206,664 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (428 ) (581 ) (1,925 ) (1,963 ) Other (expense) income, net (41 ) 114 308 182 Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (280 ) 561 (958 ) 162 Total other (expense) income (749 ) 94 (2,575 ) (1,619 ) Income (loss) before income tax 571 (228,233 ) (12,066 ) (208,283 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 552 (26,189 ) 10,752 (23,052 ) Net income (loss) 19 (202,044 ) (22,818 ) (185,231 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 2,196 1,521 10,005 5,086 Net loss attributable to

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (2,177 ) $ (203,565 ) $ (32,823 ) $ (190,317 ) Loss per common share Basic loss per common share attributable to

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (0.05 ) (4.51 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (4.25 ) Diluted loss per common share attributable to

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (0.05 ) (4.51 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (4.25 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 46,911 45,088 46,643 44,788 Diluted 46,911 45,088 46,643 44,788

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,243 $ 25,131 Accounts receivable—trade, net 41,960 49,984 Inventories, net 39,921 32,753 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,444 2,037 Other current receivables 5,028 4,685 Total current assets 100,596 114,590 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 32,974 32,296 Goodwill 15,222 23,112 Identifiable intangibles, net 45,248 48,985 Deposits and other assets 8,531 1,392 Deferred income taxes, net 6 9,326 Total noncurrent assets 101,981 115,111 Total assets $ 202,577 $ 229,701 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable—trade $ 8,549 $ 7,167 Accrued expenses 3,451 4,084 Income taxes payable 1,883 184 Current contingent consideration — 9,963 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,481 2,236 Other current liabilities 4,416 1,991 Total current liabilities 19,780 25,625 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 11,436 23,455 Other long-term liabilities 4,860 1,258 Deferred income taxes, net 2,956 3,132 Total noncurrent liabilities 19,252 27,845 Total liabilities 39,032 53,470 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at — — December 31, 2019 and one share issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized, 46,905,782 shares issued and 46,813,117 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 45,100,771 shares issued and 45,072,463 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 469 451 Additional paid-in capital 424,633 411,423 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (80,811 ) (84,030 ) Retained deficit (199,029 ) (166,206 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 92,665 shares at December 31, 2019 and 28,308 shares at December 31, 2018 (652 ) (337 ) Total stockholders’ equity 144,610 161,301 Non-controlling interest 18,935 14,930 Total equity 163,545 176,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 202,577 $ 229,701

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (22,818 ) $ (185,231 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,436 17,837 Impairments 7,919 227,543 Amortization of deferred loan cost 312 334 Share-based compensation 12,542 10,930 Provision for inventory obsolescence 895 1,673 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 9,000 (28,840 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (312 ) 74 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 37 (2,872 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 3,500 304 Payment of contingent consideration (3,042 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—trade 4,735 (4,213 ) Inventories, net (7,639 ) (2,949 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 488 (624 ) Accounts payable—trade 2,580 219 Accrued expenses (681 ) (2,430 ) Other liabilities (1,606 ) (620 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 1,603 (17,109 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,949 14,026 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (6,123 ) (11,134 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (251 ) (4,675 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,372 399 Net cash used by investing activities (5,002 ) (15,410 ) Cash flows from financing activities Equipment note borrowings 835 1,988 Payments on equipment note and finance leases (5,021 ) (2,422 ) Promissory note borrowings — 5,360 Payments on promissory note — (8,673 ) Payments on revolver (10,000 ) — Payment of contingent consideration (6,958 ) — Payment of deferred loan cost related to senior secured revolving credit facility (871 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of options for common stock, net — 1,079 Treasury shares withheld (315 ) (162 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest (6,000 ) (2,300 ) Proceeds from the issuance of ESPP shares 1,025 — Net cash used by financing activities (27,305 ) (5,130 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 470 (2,164 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (13,888 ) (8,678 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 25,131 33,809 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 11,243 $ 25,131 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 1,070 $ 1,373 Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 122 $ 22,356 Noncash investing and financing activities Assets obtained by entering into finance leases $ 1,383 $ 2,603 Changes in accounts payable related to capital expenditures $ (599 ) $ 783

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or which, in the case of an impairment and share-based compensation, are non-cash in nature. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is defined as net (loss) income attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance. Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share is defined as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the relevant period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of the purchase and development of software and technology) plus proceeds from sales of property and equipment, as presented in our consolidated statement of cash flows. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share are important measures that exclude costs that management believes do not reflect our ongoing operating performance and, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, certain costs associated with our capital structure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation presents our financial performance in a manner that is comparable to the presentation provided by many of our peers. We believe free cash flow is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures and other investment needs. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share and Free Cash Flow are key metrics that management uses to assess the period-to-period performance of our core business operations. We believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share enables investors to assess our performance from period to period using the same metrics utilized by management and that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share enable investors to evaluate our performance relative to other companies that are not subject to such factors.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share and Free Cash Flow (our “non-GAAP financial measures”) are not defined under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), are not measures of net income, income from operations, cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and are subject to important limitations. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial performance as reported under GAAP and they should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity.

The tables below set forth reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP:

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted

Loss Per

Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted

Loss Per

Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted

Loss Per

Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted

Loss Per

Share Net loss attributable to

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (2,177 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (203,565 ) $ (4.51 ) $ (32,823 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (190,317 ) $ (4.25 ) Adjustments Impairments (a) — — 227,543 5.04 7,919 0.17 227,543 5.08 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses (b) 327 0.01 (540 ) (0.01 ) 994 0.02 (172 ) (0.01 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (c) — — 133 — 37 — (2,872 ) (0.06 ) Income tax impact from adjustments (d) (118 ) — (26,063 ) (0.58 ) 12,836 0.27 (24,847 ) (0.56 ) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable

to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (1,968 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (2,492 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (11,037 ) $ (0.24 ) $ 9,335 $ 0.20

_____________________

(a) Represents non-cash impairment charges for goodwill during 2019 and goodwill and intangible assets during 2018 as the fair values were lower than the carrying values.

(b) Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency translation gains and losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates between the periods.

(c) The change in 2019 represents the difference between the December 31, 2018 liability balance and the $10.0 million cash payment for the Repeat Precision earn-out consideration, which was paid to our joint venture partner on January 31, 2019. The change in 2018 was due to the revaluation of the earn-out obligations associated with our acquisitions.

(d) Represents the income tax adjustments including the valuation allowance recorded to reduce the carrying value of our U.S. deferred tax asset in addition to the tax effect of a non-deductible goodwill impairment recorded during the second quarter of 2019. The change in 2018 is related to the tax effect of non-deductible impairment charges recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LESS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 19 $ (202,044 ) $ (22,818 ) $ (185,231 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 552 (26,189 ) 10,752 (23,052 ) Interest expense, net 428 581 1,925 1,963 Depreciation 1,495 1,318 5,877 4,747 Amortization 1,108 3,231 4,559 13,090 EBITDA 3,602 (223,103 ) 295 (188,483 ) Impairments (a) — 227,543 7,919 227,543 Share-based compensation (b) 3,050 2,733 12,204 10,930 Professional fees (c) 1,212 294 4,952 1,542 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) (d) 1,374 (693 ) 1,691 1,479 Realized foreign currency (gain) loss (e) (1,094 ) 132 (733 ) (1,641 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (f) — 133 37 (2,872 ) Severance and other termination benefits (g) — — 721 — Other (h) 175 713 1,098 1,241 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,319 $ 7,752 $ 28,184 $ 49,739 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16% 15% 14% 22% Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation $ 5,269 $ 5,019 $ 15,980 $ 38,809

_____________________

(a) Represents non-cash impairment charges for goodwill during 2019 and goodwill and intangible assets during 2018 as the fair values were lower than the carrying values.

(b) Represents non-cash compensation charges related to share-based compensation granted to our officers, employees and directors.

(c) Represents non-capitalizable costs of professional services incurred in connection with our financings, legal proceedings and the evaluation of potential acquisitions.

(d) Represents unrealized foreign currency translation gains and losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates between the periods.

(e) Represents realized foreign currency translation gains and losses due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates between the periods.

(f) The change in 2019 represents the difference between the December 31, 2018 liability balance and the $10.0 million cash payment for the Repeat Precision earn-out consideration, which was paid to our joint venture partner on January 31, 2019. The change in 2018 was due to the revaluation of the earn-out obligations associated with our acquisitions.

(g) Reflects charges incurred in connection with a reduction in workforce implemented in the third quarter of 2019.

(h) Represents the impact of a research and development subsidy that is included in income tax expense (benefit) in accordance with GAAP along with other charges and credits.





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)