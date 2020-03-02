Fourth quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share changed to $0.09 from $0.10

Full year GAAP loss per diluted share changed to $0.47 from $0.42

Fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings per diluted share remained $0.46

Full year non-GAAP earnings per diluted share changed to $1.21 from $1.24

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced an update to its previously announced financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019. After the release of its financial results on February 6, 2020, the Company identified and made certain immaterial corrections and related tax effects to its previously reported results. Some of these adjustments relate to quarters previously reported in 2019.

The adjustments resulted in a GAAP net income of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (compared to $3.2 million previously reported) or $0.09 per diluted share (compared to $0.10 previously reported) and a non-GAAP net income of $15.6 million (compared to $15.4 million previously reported) or $0.46 per diluted share (which remained the same as previously reported).

The adjustments resulted in a GAAP net loss of $15.7 million for the full year 2019 (compared to $14.1 million previously reported) or $0.47 per diluted share (compared to $0.42 previously reported) and non-GAAP net income of $40.8 million (compared to $42.0 million previously reported) or $1.21 per diluted share (compared to $1.24 previously reported).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP operating expense: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to achieve improvements in operational efficiency and to execute its strategic plans and the anticipated performance and product offerings of the Company's business units. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Revenue $ 131,416 $ 140,991 $ 495,175 $ 530,891 Cost of revenue 49,259 58,103 196,551 217,952 Intangibles amortization 1,679 2,689 6,916 8,924 Gross profit 80,478 80,199 291,708 304,015 Gross profit margin 61.2 % 56.9 % 58.9 % 57.3 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 32,268 34,206 129,109 136,680 Research and development 17,567 15,296 58,733 61,482 General and administrative 15,261 13,632 59,649 70,599 Intangibles amortization 3,844 9,151 15,144 22,585 Restructuring 3,592 23,049 44,739 37,231 Total operating expenses 72,532 95,334 307,374 328,577 Income (loss) from operations 7,946 (15,135 ) (15,666 ) (24,562 ) Interest expense (775 ) (1,545 ) (4,835 ) (6,785 ) Other income (expense) 105 (1,209 ) (756 ) (913 ) Income (loss) before tax 7,276 (17,889 ) (21,257 ) (32,260 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 4,266 (6,256 ) (5,586 ) (9,325 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,010 $ (11,633 ) $ (15,671 ) $ (22,935 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.69 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,691 33,495 33,696 33,111 Diluted 33,829 33,495 33,696 33,111





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 (1) 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 63,297 $ 63,062 $ 56,373 Accounts receivable 115,889 108,964 127,041 Inventories 71,368 75,311 79,736 Other current assets 19,195 27,302 22,625 Total current assets 269,749 274,639 285,775 Property and equipment 24,702 25,095 22,913 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,046 16,059 — Goodwill and intangible assets 261,166 265,152 287,097 Deferred income tax 30,355 21,955 22,639 Other assets 21,509 25,984 19,716 Total assets $ 622,527 $ 628,884 $ 638,140 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,253 $ 30,097 $ 28,805 Current portion of long-term debt 35,000 35,000 35,000 Accrued liabilities 54,451 56,657 52,568 Deferred revenue 20,246 19,242 17,073 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,871 5,901 — Liabilities and accrued impairment held for sale — — — Total current liabilities 142,821 146,897 133,446 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 19,665 34,618 69,474 Deferred income tax 14,251 8,129 16,931 Operating lease liabilities 12,051 13,112 — Other long-term liabilities 17,616 20,200 19,845 Total liabilities 206,404 222,956 239,696 Total stockholders’ equity 416,123 405,928 398,444 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 622,527 $ 628,884 $ 638,140

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2019, we corrected certain previously reported financial information for the quarter September 30, 2019 related to accounting for certain research and development activities in an arrangement with a third party, certain immaterial invoice accruals, adjustments resulting from physical inventory observations, and the income tax impacts of the adjustments to these expenses. The immaterial adjustments resulted in an increase in inventory of $0.2 million, a decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets of $0.4 million, and a decrease in retained earnings of $0.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



(in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,010 $ (11,633 ) $ (15,671 ) $ (22,935 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 90 1,038 1,584 6,909 Depreciation and amortization 7,776 8,211 30,722 33,863 Goodwill impairment — 14,846 — 14,846 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (33 ) 336 449 746 Warranty reserve 298 2,095 2,886 2,168 Share-based compensation 1,975 1,605 8,352 17,051 Impairment of intangible assets — 8,192 — 8,192 Impairment charge for sale of entity — — 24,571 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,473 ) (8,154 ) 9,817 (5,199 ) Inventories 9,259 (2,260 ) 7,185 (7,443 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,041 9,280 (2,486 ) (5,118 ) Accounts payable (3,443 ) 7,904 (1,367 ) 4,105 Accrued liabilities (5,083 ) (3,495 ) (4,010 ) (2,527 ) Deferred revenue 1,021 331 3,392 2,076 Deferred income tax (2,291 ) (14,231 ) (5,364 ) (13,714 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,147 14,065 60,060 33,020 Investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — — — 151 Purchases of property and equipment (1,454 ) (2,748 ) (5,326 ) (7,875 ) Purchase of intangible assets — (28 ) (13 ) (665 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,454 ) (2,776 ) (5,339 ) (8,389 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 1,442 933 3,635 11,448 Repurchase of common stock — — — (5,630 ) Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (93 ) (10 ) (1,689 ) (5,183 ) Principal payments of financing lease liability (74 ) — (478 ) — Contingent consideration earn-out — — — (147 ) Payments on borrowings (15,000 ) (10,000 ) (50,000 ) (50,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,725 ) (9,077 ) (48,532 ) (49,512 ) Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents 3,267 (279 ) 735 (7,696 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 235 1,933 6,924 (32,577 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 63,062 54,440 56,373 88,950 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 63,297 $ 56,373 $ 63,297 $ 56,373





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 GAAP based results: Income (loss) before provision for income tax $ 7,276 $ (17,889 ) $ (21,257 ) $ (32,260 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,679 2,689 6,916 8,924 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS) (492 ) 163 (425 ) 1,538 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) — (548 ) 989 326 Direct costs of acquisitions (COGS) (159 ) (439 ) 881 3,443 Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,844 9,151 15,145 22,591 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (R&D) — 1,328 — 6,203 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 6,759 23,156 20,653 41,476 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OI&E) (103 ) — 28,115 366 Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX) 617 273 1,573 4,399 Extraordinary annual meeting expenses — — — 2,230 Litigation (OPEX) 185 310 887 1,306 Non-GAAP income before provision for income tax 19,606 18,194 53,477 60,542 Income tax expense, as adjusted $ 3,996 $ 3,692 $ 12,662 $ 13,049 Non-GAAP net income $ 15,610 $ 14,502 $ 40,815 $ 47,493 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 1.21 $ 1.43 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 1.21 $ 1.42 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,691 33,495 33,696 33,111 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,829 33,658 33,800 33,455





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 GAAP Gross Profit $ 80,478 $ 80,199 $ 291,708 $ 304,015 Amortization of intangibles 1,679 2,689 6,916 8,924 Direct cost of acquisitions (159 ) (439 ) 881 3,443 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (492 ) 163 (425 ) 1,538 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — (548 ) 989 326 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 81,506 $ 82,064 $ 300,069 $ 318,246 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 62.0 % 58.2 % 60.6 % 59.9 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,946 $ (15,135 ) $ (15,666 ) $ (24,562 ) Amortization of intangibles 5,523 11,840 22,061 31,515 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (492 ) 1,491 (425 ) 7,741 Litigation 185 310 887 1,306 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 6,759 22,608 49,860 41,802 Direct cost of acquisitions 458 (166 ) 2,454 7,842 Extraordinary annual meeting expenses — — — 2,230 Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 20,379 $ 20,948 $ 59,171 $ 67,874 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 15.5 % 14.9 % 11.9 % 12.8 % GAAP Income Tax Benefit (Expense) $ 4,266 $ (6,256 ) $ (5,586 ) $ (9,325 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 643 24,704 9,489 20,003 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (692 ) (16,719 ) (2,432 ) (2,599 ) Repatriation tax adjustment — 2,576 (177 ) 2,676 Stock-based compensation adjustment — 79 — 1,701 Valuation allowance for GAAP purposes — (15 ) — 1,270 Restructuring and other expenses (221 ) (677 ) 11,368 (677 ) Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 3,996 $ 3,692 $ 12,662 $ 13,049 Three Months

Ended Year Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 GAAP EPS Guidance $0.06 - $0.12 $0.89 - $0.99 Amortization of intangibles 0.16 0.64 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 0.01 0.02 Tax effect (0.04) (0.10) Non-GAAP EPS Guidance $0.19 - $0.25 $1.45 - $1.55





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS PROFIT MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Neuro: Revenue $ 81,057 $ 73,664 $ 287,236 $ 279,787 Cost of revenue 28,929 28,273 104,336 107,845 Intangibles amortization 883 980 3,702 4,487 Gross profit $ 51,245 $ 44,411 $ 179,198 $ 167,455 Gross profit margin 63.2 % 60.3 % 62.4 % 59.9 % Newborn care: Revenue $ 27,807 $ 35,174 $ 110,912 $ 133,872 Cost of revenue 10,073 13,634 45,283 57,054 Intangibles amortization 64 953 257 1,311 Gross profit $ 17,670 $ 20,587 $ 65,372 $ 75,507 Gross profit margin 63.5 % 58.5 % 58.9 % 56.4 % Hearing & balance: Revenue $ 22,552 $ 32,153 $ 97,027 $ 117,232 Cost of revenue 10,257 16,196 46,932 53,053 Intangibles amortization 732 756 2,957 3,126 Gross profit $ 11,563 $ 15,201 $ 47,138 $ 61,053 Gross profit margin 51.3 % 47.3 % 48.6 % 52.1 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 131,416 $ 140,991 $ 495,175 $ 530,891 Cost of revenue 49,259 58,103 196,551 217,952 Intangibles amortization 1,679 2,689 6,916 8,924 Gross profit $ 80,478 $ 80,199 $ 291,708 $ 304,015 Gross profit margin 61.2 % 56.9 % 58.9 % 57.3 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 51,245 $ 44,411 $ 179,198 $ 167,455 Amortization of intangibles 883 980 3,702 4,487 Acquisition charges (153 ) (449 ) 887 3,383 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (67 ) — (67 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 159 — 159 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 51,908 $ 45,101 $ 183,720 $ 175,484 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 64.0 % 61.2 % 64.0 % 62.7 % Newborn care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 17,670 $ 20,587 $ 65,372 $ 75,507 Amortization of intangibles 64 953 257 1,311 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (425 ) 163 (996 ) 1,538 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — (731 ) 814 118 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 17,309 $ 20,972 $ 65,447 $ 78,474 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 62.2 % 59.6 % 59.0 % 58.6 % Hearing & balance: GAAP Gross Profit $ 11,563 $ 15,201 $ 47,138 $ 61,053 Amortization of intangibles 732 756 2,957 3,126 Acquisition charges (6 ) 10 (6 ) 60 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — — 638 — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 24 175 49 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 12,289 $ 15,991 $ 50,902 $ 64,288 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 54.5 % 49.7 % 52.5 % 54.8 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 80,478 $ 80,199 $ 291,708 $ 304,015 Amortization of intangibles 1,679 2,689 6,916 8,924 Acquisition charges (159 ) (439 ) 881 3,443 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (492 ) 163 (425 ) 1,538 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — (548 ) 989 326 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 81,506 $ 82,064 $ 300,069 $ 318,246 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 62.0 % 58.2 % 60.6 % 59.9 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Consolidated Revenue: United States $ 79,344 $ 78,725 $ 292,400 $ 300,860 International 52,072 62,266 202,775 230,031 Totals $ 131,416 $ 140,991 $ 495,175 $ 530,891 United States 60 % 56 % 59 % 57 % International 40 % 44 % 41 % 43 % Totals 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



