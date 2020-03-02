SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

AppFolio's operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 2, 2020, and will be available on AppFolio's website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of March 2, 2020, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2020 follows:

  • Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $312.0 million to $320.0 million.
     
  • Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Executive Leadership Transition

Today the Company also announced that Klaus Schauser will retire from his position as Chief Strategist, effective as of May 1, 2020. Mr. Schauser will remain a Class II Director on the Company’s Board of Directors. As an active member of AppFolio’s Board, Mr. Schauser will continue to contribute to the Company’s vision and strategy.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, March 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of AppFolio's website.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include real estate software (AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which will be filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except par values)

  December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $15,813  $74,076 
Investment securities—current 22,876  16,631 
Accounts receivable, net 7,562  5,516 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,540  11,775 
Total current assets 61,791  107,998 
Investment securities—noncurrent 12,089  11,256 
Property and equipment, net 14,744  6,871 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,803   
Capitalized software, net 30,023  20,485 
Goodwill 58,425  15,548 
Intangible assets, net 21,377  5,895 
Deferred taxes 27,574   
Other long-term assets 6,276  7,688 
Total assets $260,102  $175,741 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $1,927  $1,481 
Accrued employee expenses 17,758  12,377 
Accrued expenses 10,833  8,281 
Deferred revenue 4,586  3,414 
Other current liabilities 11,139  1,447 
Long-term debt, net—current portion 1,208  1,213 
Total current liabilities 47,451  28,213 
Operating lease liabilities 33,312   
Long-term debt, net 47,375  48,602 
Other long-term liabilities 14  7,080 
Total liabilities 128,152  83,895 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018    
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; issued - 16,923 and 16,160, shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; outstanding - 16,552 and 15,789 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 2  2 
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 17,594 and 18,109 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 2  2 
Additional paid-in capital 161,509  157,898 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 33  (178)
Treasury stock, at cost, 371 Class A shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (21,562) (21,562)
Accumulated deficit (8,034) (44,316)
Total stockholders’ equity 131,950  91,846 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $260,102  $175,741 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenue$67,362  $50,365  $256,012  $190,071 
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)26,403  19,925  101,642  73,549 
Sales and marketing14,441  9,577  51,528  33,288 
Research and product development11,086  6,588  39,508  24,111 
General and administrative9,117  7,786  34,478  24,891 
Depreciation and amortization6,226  3,792  22,395  14,576 
Total costs and operating expenses67,273  47,668  249,551  170,415 
Income from operations89  2,697  6,461  19,656 
Other income (expense), net84  (36) 16  (56)
Interest income (expense), net(330) 156  (1,654) 787 
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes(157) 2,817  4,823  20,387 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(4,585) 168  (31,459) 420 
Net income$4,428  $2,649  $36,282  $19,967 
        
Net income per common share:       
Basic$0.13  $0.08  $1.07  $0.59 
Diluted$0.12  $0.07  $1.02  $0.56 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic34,091  34,050  34,016  34,128 
Diluted35,597  35,425  35,567  35,562 


Stock-Based Compensation Expense
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)$393  $351  $1,466  $1,103 
Sales and marketing367  326  1,271  1,034 
Research and product development387  349  1,411  1,079 
General and administrative731  892  3,161  3,121 
Total stock-based compensation expense$1,878  $1,918  $7,309  $6,337 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Cash from operating activities       
Net income$4,428  $2,649  $36,282  $19,967 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization6,226  3,792  22,395  14,576 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets1,114    4,130   
Stock-based compensation1,878  1,918  7,309  6,337 
Deferred income taxes(4,423)   (31,455)  
Other(104) 59  32  224 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable747  557  (2,031) (908)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets372  (859) (4,031) (6,073)
Other assets247  (756) 1,376  (4,447)
Accounts payable241  137  511  614 
Accrued employee expenses4,056  4,443  4,542  1,219 
Accrued expenses69  (116) 55  3,281 
Deferred revenue154  (342) 1,193  (4,589)
Operating lease liabilities224    (2,662)  
Other liabilities245  184  1,241  6,067 
Net cash provided by operating activities15,474  11,666  38,887  36,268 
Cash from investing activities       
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets(3,999) (362) (8,084) (2,102)
Additions to capitalized software(5,329) (3,307) (20,998) (12,304)
Purchases of investment securities(14,508) (732) (25,198) (29,516)
Sales of investment securities  20,199  2,750  20,900 
Maturities of investment securities4,660  4,342  15,660  32,819 
Acquisition, net of cash acquired    (54,004) (14,441)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities(19,146) 20,140  (89,874) (4,644)
Cash from financing activities       
Proceeds from stock option exercises294  322  553  1,035 
Tax withholding for net share settlement(614) (233) (6,155) (3,127)
Purchase of treasury stock  (21,562)   (21,562)
Proceeds from issuance of debt472  50,045  2,169  50,138 
Principal payments on debt(785) (45) (3,419) (138)
Payment of debt issuance costs    (420)  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities(633) 28,527  (7,272) 26,346 
Net (decrease) increase  in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash(4,305) 60,333  (58,259) 57,970 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       
Beginning of period20,552  14,173  74,506  16,536 
End of period$16,247  $74,506  $16,247  $74,506 