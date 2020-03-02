CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) ("Capitala", the “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Highlights



Invested $29.0 million during the quarter, consisting of $27.4 million of first lien debt with a weighted average yield of 9.0%, and $1.6 million in equity investments

Reduced equity concentration by partial exit of Nth Degree, Inc., generating a realized capital gain of $25.9 million, above the previous period valuation

Ended 2019 with no non-accrual investments

Net asset value per share of $9.14 at December 31, 2019, compared to $9.40 at September 30, 2019

Amended our senior secured revolving credit facility as the Company is now subject to a 150% asset coverage test

Class action lawsuit dismissed effective October 25, 2019 with no settlement

Announced Mitsui USA minority investment in the Company’s investment adviser

Full Year Highlights

Rebalanced the investment portfolio, as first lien debt investments represent 81% of the debt portfolio at December 31, 2019, compared to 51% at December 31, 2016, on a fair value basis

Invested $77.8 million during 2019 consisting of $70.2 million in first lien debt, $4.5 million in second lien debt, and $3.1 million in equity

Closed credit facility for Capitala Senior Loan Fund II, LLC, enhancing its ability to hold first out positions in certain unitranche debt investments

Management Commentary

In describing the Company’s fourth quarter and full year activities, Joseph B. Alala, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During 2019, management focused on positioning the Company for improved financial performance. Notably, our investment adviser announced a minority investment from and a strategic partnership with Mitsui USA; we enter 2020 with no non-accrual investments; we have reduced our equity concentration by partially exiting our largest holding; we continue to focus on first lien debt investments rather than riskier mezzanine investments; we enter 2020 with substantial liquidity to allow us to be active investors in the lower middle market; and our investment adviser continues to hire talented professionals across the platform.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company originated $29.0 million of new investments, and received $36.8 million of repayments. Debt investments, all first lien structures, totaled $27.4 million, with a weighted average yield of 9.0%. In addition, we invested $1.6 million in equity securities.

Total investment income was $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline was attributable to lower interest and fee income, resulting primarily from a decrease in our debt portfolio and a decline in the weighted average yield on our portfolio from the continued shift to a first lien debt investment strategy.

Net investment income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.22 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Net realized gains totaled $1.2 million, or $0.07 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net realized losses of $14.6 million, or $0.91 per share, for the same period in 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company realized a $25.9 million gain on a partial exit of Nth Degree, Inc., partially offset by realized losses on Vology, Inc. of $3.7 million, Portrait Studio, LLC of $6.2 million, CableOrganizer Acquisition, LLC of $12.8 million, and American Clinical Solutions, LLC of $1.9 million. Net realized gains during the fourth quarter of 2019 did not have a material impact on our net asset value per share, as the realized amounts were in line with our previously reported fair values.

Net unrealized depreciation totaled $3.1 million, or $0.19 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to appreciation of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, or $0.00 per share, compared to a net decrease of $9.2 million, or $0.57 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

During 2019, the Company originated $77.8 million of new investments and received $128.1 million of repayments. New investments consisted of $70.2 million in first lien debt, $4.5 million in second lien debt, and $3.1 million in equity investments.

Total investment income was $44.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $47.3 million for the same period in 2018. Interest and fee income collectively declined $4.8 million, driven by a decrease in debt balances outstanding during the year, coupled with a decrease in the weighted average yield on the debt portfolio from the continued shift to a first lien debt investment strategy. Dividend income increased $2.9 million, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in PIK income.

Total expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $31.0 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from the comparable period in 2018. Significant variances included (1) $1.1 million decrease in base management fees, (2) a $1.0 million increase in incentives fees, net of the waiver, and (3) a $0.2 million decrease in interest and financing expenses.

Net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $13.0 million, or $0.81 per share, compared to $16.0 million, or $1.00 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Net realized losses totaled $19.8 million, or $1.23 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to losses of $34.8 million, or $2.18 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Net unrealized depreciation totaled $20.3 million, or $1.26 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to net unrealized appreciation of $0.8 million, or $0.05 per share, for the same period in 2018.

During 2019, the Company recorded a tax provision of $0.6 million, compared to a tax benefit of $1.9 million in 2018.

The net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $27.6 million, or $1.72 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $16.0 million, or $1.00 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Net assets at December 31, 2019 were $148.1 million, or $9.14 per share, compared to $190.6 million, or $11.88 per share, at December 31, 2018.

Investment Portfolio

As of December 31, 2019, our portfolio consisted of 43 companies with a fair market value of $362.5 million and a cost basis of $353.9 million. First lien debt investments represented 63.8% of the portfolio, second lien and subordinated debt investments collectively represented 14.8% of the portfolio, equity/warrant investments represented 17.6% of the portfolio, and our investment in CSLF II represented 3.8% of the portfolio, based on fair values at December 31, 2019. The weighted average yield on our debt portfolio was 11.5% at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, the Company had no non-accrual balances, compared to 2.1% and 4.9%, on a fair value and cost basis, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2019, the Company had $62.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the Company had SBA debentures outstanding totaling $150.0 million with an annual weighted average interest rate of 3.16%, $75.0 million of fixed rate notes bearing an interest rate of 6.00%, and $52.1 million of convertible notes bearing an interest rate of 5.75%. At December 31, 2019, the Company had $0 drawn and $60.0 million available under its senior secured revolving credit facility, which is priced at LIBOR plus 3.0%.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Capitala Finance Corp. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Investments at fair value Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $250,433 and $280,114, respectively) $ 241,046 $ 286,843 Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $80,756 and $72,300, respectively) 98,763 92,939 Control investments (amortized cost of $22,692 and $67,556, respectively) 22,723 69,145 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $353,881 and $419,970, respectively) 362,532 448,927 Cash and cash equivalents 62,321 39,295 Interest and dividend receivable 1,745 3,778 Prepaid expenses 624 454 Deferred tax asset, net - 628 Other assets 115 83 Total assets $ 427,337 $ 493,165 LIABILITIES SBA Debentures (net of deferred financing costs of $1,006 and $1,688, respectively) $ 148,994 $ 164,012 2022 Notes (net of deferred financing costs of $1,447 and $1,987, respectively) 73,553 73,013 2022 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs of $916 and $1,259, respectively) 51,172 50,829 Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $1,165 and $983, respectively) (1,165 ) 9,017 Management and incentive fees payable 3,713 2,487 Interest and financing fees payable 2,439 3,063 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 518 100 Total liabilities $ 279,224 $ 302,521 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 common shares authorized, 16,203,769 and 16,051,547 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 162 $ 161 Additional paid in capital 237,886 241,757 Total distributable loss (89,935 ) (51,274 ) Total net assets $ 148,113 $ 190,644 Total liabilities and net assets $ 427,337 $ 493,165 Net asset value per share $ 9.14 $ 11.88





Capitala Finance Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INVESTMENT INCOME (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and fee income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments $ 6,563 $ 6,839 $ 27,659 $ 27,754 Affiliate investments 1,773 2,074 8,351 7,945 Control investments 145 1,117 1,566 6,702 Total interest and fee income 8,481 10,030 37,576 42,401 Payment-in-kind interest and dividend income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 438 766 1,721 2,248 Affiliate investments 258 133 869 1,251 Control investments - 134 372 849 Total payment-in-kind interest and dividend income 696 1,033 2,962 4,348 Dividend income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 64 - 1,345 59 Affiliate investments 25 151 50 238 Control investments 320 25 1,904 100 Total dividend income 409 176 3,299 397 Interest income from cash and cash equivalents 48 69 198 147 Total investment income 9,634 11,308 44,035 47,293 EXPENSES Interest and financing expenses 4,371 4,269 17,121 17,283 Base management fee 1,904 2,178 7,967 9,049 Incentive fees - - 1,497 244 General and administrative expenses 1,457 1,360 4,695 4,695 Expenses before incentive fee waiver 7,732 7,807 31,280 31,271 Incentive fee waiver - - (288 ) - Total expenses, net of incentive fee waiver 7,732 7,807 30,992 31,271 NET INVESTMENT INCOME 1,902 3,501 13,043 16,022 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS AND WRITTEN CALL OPTION: Net realized gain (loss) on investments: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 20,073 106 16,529 (15,714 ) Affiliate investments - 1,964 2,288 2,920 Control investments (18,917 ) (16,696 ) (38,573 ) (22,010 ) Net realized gain (loss) on investments 1,156 (14,626 ) (19,756 ) (34,804 ) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-control/non-affiliate investments (20,655 ) (2,360 ) (16,116 ) 16,487 Affiliate investments 1,087 (11,709 ) (2,632 ) (5,982 ) Control investments 16,441 15,262 (1,558 ) (16,460 ) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (3,127 ) 1,193 (20,306 ) (5,955 ) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on written call option - - - 6,795 Net realized and unrealized loss on investments and written call option (1,971 ) (13,433 ) (40,062 ) (33,964 ) Tax benefit (provision) - 731 (628 ) 1,916 Total net realized and unrealized loss on investments and written call option, net of taxes (1,971 ) (12,702 ) (40,690 ) (32,048 ) NET DECREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ (69 ) $ (9,201 ) $ (27,647 ) $ (16,026 ) NET DECREASE IN NET ASSETS PER SHARE RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS – BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.00 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.72 ) $ (1.00 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 16,176,507 16,029,884 16,117,719 15,993,436 DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER SHARE $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.00 $ 1.00







