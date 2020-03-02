Newark, NJ, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global A2 milk market is expected to grow from USD 5.89 billion in 2018 to USD 21.39 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.03% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

A2 milk market growing at a rapid pace from the past few years. Many consumers are facing problems related to milk digestion globally, and thus seeking the alternative to the milk. Many people are afraid to consume milk as they experience bloating and after consuming milk that contains a1 beta-casein protein or regular milk. Thus, the demand for A2 milk has been increased in recent years, as it is easy for digestion since it contains only a2-beta-casein protein.

A2 milk is a type of cow milk characterized by the absence of A1 β-casein proteins and only contains a2-beta-casein protein. The consumption of A2 milk is known to prevent the symptoms of stomach discomfort that usually occur after consuming dairy products in lactose intolerant people, such as gas, bloating, and diarrhoea. Besides this, it is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids that help in the growth and development of the human body. A2 Milk minimizes heart disease risk and dairy-related inflammation and this will drive A2 milk market trends over the years ahead.

The global A2 milk market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to growing number of dairy products and increasing dairy industries across the globe. However, the high cost of A2 milk is restraining the growth of the market. Nevertheless, due to augmenting applications and rising demand, the A2 milk market is anticipated to proliferate in terms of value and volume in forthcoming years.

Key players operating in the global A2 milk market are The a2 Milk Company Limited, FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company, Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd, Ratnawali Dairy Products LLP, and Erden Creamery Private Limited among others. To enhance their market position in the global A2 milk market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in March 2018, Freedom Foods Group announced the launch of its Australia’s Own Dairy range, which includes A2 protein milk, owing to increasing demand for milk products.

The organic segment held the major market share of 54% in 2018

The nature segment is classified into organic and conventional. The organic segment held the major market share of 54% in 2018. A2 milk is obtained from specific types of cows that yield the beta-casein protein in their milk with a proline at number 67. These cows are found mostly in India and types of breeds that produce a2 milk include Shahiwal, Guernsey, Gir, and Red Sindhi.

The liquid segment accounted for the highest market share of 65.23% in 2018

Form segment includes liquid and powder. The liquid segment accounted for the highest market share of 65.23% in 2018. A2 milk is highly preferred and consumed in liquid form than in powder form because of its ease and convenience.

Infant formula segment held the major market share of 36.45% in 2018

Application segment is divided into segments such as infant formula, dairy products, bakery & confectionery and milk & milk-based beverages. Infant formula segment is held the major market share of 36.45% in 2018. As mother’s milk is very important for infants to ensure good health and growth. But there are many cases where mothers are unable to feed a sufficient amount of milk to their children. In such cases, a2 milk is one of the great option, as it is quite comparable to mother’s milk.

The glass bottles segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period

The packaging segment includes plastic bottles & pouches, glass bottles, carton packaging and cans. The glass bottles segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period. This is mainly due to bottles are easy to carry and store and cost-effective. Glass bottles are highly preferred over plastic one.

The online retailing segment growing with the highest CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period

The distribution channel segment includes B2B, B2C and online retailing. The online retailing segment growing with the highest CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period. The online distribution channel is gradually gaining importance as a consumer find it more convenient to browse through various options available and select and shop from it without even searching and going to the store specifically.

Regional Segment Analysis of the A2 Milk Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region held the major market share of 40.69% in 2018 where as the North America region is growing at a rapid pace in the market. The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market, owing to escalating demand for dairy products as well as the product application in yogurt, milk powder, cheese, and butter in the regions. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by A2 milk products among the consumers across the region, driving the growth of market. North America region is growing rapidly in the market owing to the rising health concern and awareness about the ill effects of A1 proteins and high living standards of consumers.

About the report:

The global A2 milk market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

