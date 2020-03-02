NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

ACHESON, Alberta, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) is pleased to announce that it has issued a notice of redemption to the holders of its 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due March 31, 2024 (the “Debentures”), representing a redemption in full of all of the currently outstanding Debentures. The Debentures will be redeemed on April 6, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”), in accordance with their terms, upon payment of a redemption amount of $1,000.76 for each $1,000.00 principal amount of Debentures, being equal to the aggregate of: (i) $1,000.00 (the “Redemption Price”), and (ii) all accrued and unpaid interest thereon from the interest payment date of March 31, 2020 to but excluding the Redemption Date. The Company notes that the next instalment of interest on the Debentures will be paid in the ordinary course on March 31, 2020. As of close of business on March 2, 2020, there was $38.6 million principal amount of Debentures issued and outstanding.

The Company intends to satisfy the Redemption Price through the issuance of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”). Fractional common shares and accrued and unpaid interest will be settled in cash. Subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to have the Debentures de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange following their redemption.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

