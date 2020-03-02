THORNTON, Colo., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Vascular today announced the growth of its national footprint with the opening of a new facility in Thornton, CO, bringing its treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) to Denver area residents. The facility is now open for business and scheduling outpatient procedures. On May 2, Modern Vascular of Denver will hold a public Open House event, highlighting patient success stories, employees and their families, and medical partners instrumental in bringing Modern Vascular to the Denver area.



Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Still 75% of US adults are unaware of the disease, demonstrating the need for education and treatment. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year. Modern Vascular finds these statistics unacceptable.



“We are facing an epidemic of PAD and associated amputations in this country, many of which could be avoided with early intervention and treatment,” said Yury Gampel, CEO, Modern Vascular. “Modern Vascular is dedicated to educating people about PAD, and offering a minimally invasive, outpatient solution. Our below-the-knee and below-the-ankle procedures give patients alternatives to amputations. We are really proud to be bringing these options to the Denver area.”

Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at risk. Denver residents are encouraged to visit www.ModernVascular.com and take an easy online assessment to determine their risk level.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Modern Vascular to the Denver community,” said Dr. Dustin Kruse, DPM FACFAS, Rocky Mountain Foot and Ankle Center. “Modern Vascular is a unique setup which allows limb saving revascularization procedures to be performed at an outpatient facility, keeping patients out of the hospital, reducing the time spent at an appointment and lowering costs for the patients. More importantly, Modern Vascular has focused their techniques on reperfusing the limb all the way into the foot and toes. Patients oftentimes not only have arterial disease of the legs, but also the foot, traditionally an area difficult to treat. By opening the arteries in legs, feet and toes, Modern Vascular helps patients have reduced pain, improves surgical outcomes, and decreases amputation rates."

“Vascular supply in the foot and ankle is paramount for patients suffering from numerous pathologies,” said Dr. Kevin J. Blue DPM, FACFAS, Colorado Foot + Ankle Sports Medicine. “To have an option for revascularization all the way to the digits is revolutionary."

Dr. Sergei Sobolevsky, MD will serve as the Managing Physician and Lead Vascular Interventional Radiologist at Modern Vascular of Denver. Dr. Sobolevsky has been practicing medicine for over 23 years. He graduated from the University of Colorado Health Science Center and received clinical training in surgery, radiology and vascular interventional radiology at Robert Wood Johnson University, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, and Harvard University.

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through infrapopliteal, inframalleolar and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular currently operates and manages nine offices across AZ, CO, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com

