Adjusted EBITDA of $(38.1) million in Q4 2019 and of $(37.0) million in Full Year 2019

Q4 2019 results: Sales of $364.4 million compared to $381.7 million in Q3 2019, and $591.1 million in Q4 2018 Net loss of $(75.7) million compared to $(140.1) million in Q3 2019, and $(74.2) million in Q4 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $(38.1) million compared to $(7.2) million in Q3 2019 and $23.2 million in Q4 2018

Full Year 2019 results: Sales of $1.60 billion compared to $2.24 billion in 2018 Net loss of $(288.1) million, including a goodwill impairment charge of $174.0 million, compared to a net profit of $24.6 million in 2018 Adjusted net loss attributable to Parent of $(114.0) million compared to a net profit of $64.4 million in 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $(37.0) million in 2019 compared to $230.1 million in 2018

Gross debt of $481 million at the end of Q4 2019, compared to $556 million at the end of Q3 2019

Successful refinancings, providing additional financial flexibility and liquidity North American asset-based revolving credit facility closed on October 11, 2019 European accounts receivable securitization program closed on December 10, 2019

Operational changes implemented to the global production platform: adapting production to reduced demand and decreasing inventory levels

LONDON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (throughout, “Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, today announced results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2019.

Q4 2019 Earnings Highlights

In Q4 2019, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(75.7) million, or $(0.44) per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, Q4 2019 net loss was $(53.8) million, or $(0.32) per share on a fully diluted basis.

Q4 2019 reported EBITDA was $(56.2) million, up from $(183.1) million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q4 2019 EBITDA was $(38.1) million, down from Q3 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $(7.2) million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of -10.5% for Q4 2019, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of -1.9% for Q3 2019.

Full Year 2019 Earnings Highlights

For Full Year 2019, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(288.1) million, or $(1.67) per share. On an adjusted basis, Full Year 2019 net loss was $(114.0) million, or $(0.68) per share.

For the Full Year 2019, reported EBITDA was $(243.1) million, versus $212.9 million in the prior year. Full Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $(37.0) million, versus $230.1 million in the prior year. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of -2.3% for Full Year 2019, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3% for Full Year 2018.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended $,000 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 * December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 * Sales $ 364,431 $ 381,745 $ 591,052 $ 1,603,046 $ 2,242,002 Net (loss) profit $ (75,746 ) $ (140,139 ) $ (74,155 ) $ (288,097 ) $ 24,573 Diluted EPS $ (0.44 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.67 ) $ 0.25 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent $ (53,801 ) $ (16,085 ) $ 5,205 $ (113,998 ) $ 64,392 Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.32 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.36 Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,132 ) $ (7,210 ) $ 23,184 $ (36,980 ) $ 230,051 Adjusted EBITDA margin -10.5 % -1.9 % 3.9 % -2.3 % 10.3 %

* Throughout the results, the amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit / (loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of FerroAtlántica S.A.U., owner of the Cee-Dumbria plant and hydroelectric assets in Spain.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “The Company’s disappointing fourth quarter results are representative of the challenges faced throughout 2019. We experienced continued pricing and volume pressures during the quarter, with increased costs as a result of the previously announced operational curtailments. To mitigate the impact of these challenges, we successfully executed a number of cash generating initiatives, selling non-core assets, reducing inventory and releasing cash through the refinancing of the Company’s accounts receivable securitization program. Given these headwinds and their impact on our balance sheet, a new strategic plan is being developed aimed at returning the Company to profitability.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash generated from operations during Q4 2019 was $45.5 million, with working capital positively impacted by a decrease in inventories, offset by a decrease in payables. Working capital decreased from $579 million as of September 30, 2019 to $481 million at December 31, 2019.

Gross debt was $481 million as of December 31, 2019, down significantly from $556 million as of September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of refinancing the Company’s former revolving credit facility (“RCF”).

Recent developments

On October 4, 2019, Ferroglobe subsidiary, Silicon Smelters (Pty.) Ltd. completed the sale of its remaining timberlands in South Africa for net proceeds of ZAR 130 million ($8.58 million).

On October 11, 2019, Ferroglobe completed the closing of a new five-year, $100 million North American asset-based revolving loan (“ABL”), with an initial draw of $70 million, which was used, along with cash on hand, to repay in full the RCF. This marked an important step in the Company’s overall strategy to de-risk the balance sheet, as the ABL has no leverage-based or financial-based covenants and has reduced liquidity requirements as compared to the RCF, affording the Company enhanced flexibility.

On December 10, 2019, Ferroglobe refinanced its prior accounts receivable securitization program with a new two-year, $150 million European program (“new A/R Program”), of which $104 million was utilized at closing. Subsequently, the incorporation of a special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) into the program resulted in significant additional receivables qualifying into the program.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “The successful closing of the new A/R Program has a significant impact on our cash conversion in Europe. At closing, approximately $23 million of cash was released and another $31.5 million was released on incorporation of the SPV in February 2020. These steps highlight the Company’s continued efforts to optimize the business operationally and financially.”

COVID-19

Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “ To date our business has not been directly impacted by the coronavirus. However, given the increasing concerns around the spreading of this virus globally, we continue to monitor the potential impact on our business very closely.”

Subsequent Event

On January 13, 2020, Ferroglobe appointed Dr. Marco Levi as its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). As CEO, Dr. Levi was subsequently appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors on January 15, 2020, bringing the number of Directors on the Board to nine.

Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Sales

Sales for Q4 2019 were $364.4 million, a decrease of 4.5% compared to $381.7 million in Q3 2019. For Q4 2019, total shipments were down 1.2% and the average selling price was down 3.5% compared with Q3 2019.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Change December 31, 2018 Change December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change Shipments in metric tons: Silicon Metal 61,613 60,225 2.3 % 93,364 -34.0 % 238,192 352,578 -32.4 % Silicon-based Alloys 64,485 69,879 -7.7 % 81,197 -20.6 % 295,429 311,703 -5.2 % Manganese-based Alloys 95,235 93,996 1.3 % 147,445 -35.4 % 392,456 424,358 -7.5 % Total shipments* 221,333 224,100 -1.2 % 322,006 -31.3 % 926,077 1,088,639 -14.9 % Average selling price ($/MT): Silicon Metal $ 2,175 $ 2,175 0.0 % $ 2,429 -10.5 % $ 2,256 $ 2,647 -14.8 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 1,424 $ 1,490 -4.4 % $ 1,719 -17.2 % $ 1,547 $ 1,845 -16.2 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 1,054 $ 1,140 -7.5 % $ 1,158 -9.0 % $ 1,140 $ 1,244 -8.4 % Total* $ 1,474 $ 1,527 -3.5 % $ 1,668 -11.6 % $ 1,557 $ 1,870 -16.8 % Average selling price ($/lb.): Silicon Metal $ 0.99 $ 0.99 0.0 % $ 1.10 -10.5 % $ 1.02 $ 1.20 -14.8 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 0.65 $ 0.68 -4.4 % $ 0.78 -17.2 % $ 0.70 $ 0.84 -16.2 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 0.48 $ 0.52 -7.5 % $ 0.53 -9.0 % $ 0.52 $ 0.56 -8.4 % Total* $ 0.67 $ 0.69 -3.5 % $ 0.76 -11.6 % $ 0.71 $ 0.85 -16.8 %

* Excludes by-products and other

Sales Prices & Volumes By Product

During Q4 2019, total product average selling prices decreased by 3.5% versus Q3 2019. Q4 average selling prices of silicon metal remained unchanged, silicon-based alloys prices decreased 4.4%, and manganese-based alloys prices decreased 7.5%.

Sales volumes in Q4 declined by 1.2% versus the prior quarter. Q4 sales volumes of silicon metal increased 2.3%, silicon-based alloys decreased 7.7%, and manganese-based alloys increased 1.3% versus Q4 2019.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $300.6 million in Q4 2019, an increase from $277.7 million in the prior quarter. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales increased to 82.5% in Q4 2019 versus 72.8% for Q3 2019, linked primarily to product mix, costs associated with implementing the temporary curtailments to our operations, and inventory write downs across our product portfolio.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses was $58.8 million in Q4 2019, an increase from $50.1 million in the prior quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to non recurrent costs associated with the energy contracts at plants in Europe temporarily idled.

Net Loss Attributable to the Parent

In Q4 2019, net loss attributable to the Parent was $74.5 million, or $(0.44) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of $140.5 million, or $(0.83) per diluted share in Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q4 2019, adjusted EBITDA was $(38.1) million, or -10.5% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(7.2) million, or -1.9% of sales in Q3 2019, primarily due to weaker pricing and costs incurred in Q4 2019.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018* December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018* Sales $ 364,431 $ 381,745 $ 591,052 $ 1,603,046 $ 2,242,002 Cost of sales (300,611 ) (277,692 ) (448,048 ) (1,200,103 ) (1,446,677 ) Other operating income 8,428 13,215 24,919 50,194 45,844 Staff costs (69,490 ) (72,536 ) (80,656 ) (291,141 ) (338,862 ) Other operating expense (58,826 ) (50,060 ) (70,337 ) (225,727 ) (277,560 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (30,016 ) (29,591 ) (28,345 ) (120,181 ) (113,837 ) Bargain purchase gain — — (4,491 ) — 40,142 Other gain (loss) 390 (3,774 ) 4,005 (3,506 ) 6,941 Operating (loss) profit before impairment losses (85,694 ) (38,693 ) (11,901 ) (187,418 ) 157,993 Impairment losses (546 ) (174,018 ) (58,919 ) (175,899 ) (58,919 ) Operating (loss) profit (86,240 ) (212,711 ) (70,820 ) (363,317 ) 99,074 Net finance expense (16,496 ) (16,491 ) (13,915 ) (61,857 ) (52,207 ) Financial derivatives (loss) gain (1,153 ) 2,913 1,383 2,729 2,838 Exchange differences 4,341 (5,083 ) (3,086 ) 2,859 (14,136 ) (Loss) profit before tax (99,548 ) (231,372 ) (86,438 ) (419,586 ) 35,569 Income tax benefit (expense) 22,710 14,322 7,891 50,132 (20,459 ) (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations (76,838 ) (217,050 ) (78,547 ) (369,454 ) 15,110 Profit for the period from discontinued operations 1,092 76,911 4,392 81,357 9,463 (Loss) profit for the period (75,746 ) (140,139 ) (74,155 ) (288,097 ) 24,573 Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,240 (385 ) 14,943 5,414 19,088 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (74,506 ) $ (140,524 ) $ (59,212 ) $ (282,683 ) $ 43,661 EBITDA $ (56,224 ) $ (183,120 ) $ (42,475 ) $ (243,136 ) $ 212,911 Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,132 ) $ (7,210 ) $ 23,184 $ (36,980 ) $ 230,051 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 169,182 169,123 171,935 169,153 171,966 Diluted 169,182 169,123 171,935 169,153 172,104 (Loss) profit per ordinary share Basic $ (0.44 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.67 ) $ 0.25 Diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.67 ) $ 0.25

* The amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit / (loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Company’s Spanish hydroelectric plants



Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 202,848 Other intangible assets 58,781 63,980 51,822 Property, plant and equipment 741,236 742,752 888,862 Other non-current financial assets 2,601 3,381 70,343 Deferred tax assets 36,387 50,214 14,589 Non-current receivables from related parties 2,247 2,178 2,288 Other non-current assets 1,598 1,780 10,486 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 28,323 10,889 — Total non-current assets 900,875 904,876 1,241,238 Current assets Inventories 360,340 479,866 456,970 Trade and other receivables 302,321 332,603 155,996 Current receivables from related parties 2,955 2,839 14,226 Current income tax assets 36,508 41,649 27,404 Other current financial assets 5,544 1,660 2,523 Other current assets 14,457 12,157 8,813 Cash and cash equivalents * 99,235 177,154 216,647 Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale — 8,507 — Total current assets 821,360 1,056,435 882,579 Total assets $ 1,722,235 $ 1,961,311 $ 2,123,817 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 599,437 $ 664,300 $ 884,372 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 1,592 4,061 1,434 Provisions 86,354 78,272 75,787 Bank borrowings 144,388 130,622 132,821 Lease liabilities 16,972 16,417 53,472 Debt instruments 344,014 343,400 341,657 Other financial liabilities 15,829 10,307 32,788 Other non-current liabilities 29,170 29,982 25,030 Deferred tax liabilities 52,557 82,192 77,379 Total non-current liabilities 690,876 695,253 740,368 Current liabilities Provisions 52,398 51,667 40,570 Bank borrowings 14,611 130,272 8,191 Lease liabilities 8,900 8,218 12,999 Debt instruments 10,937 2,734 10,937 Other financial liabilities 50,710 49,978 52,524 Payables to related parties 4,830 9,160 11,128 Trade and other payables 181,545 233,811 256,823 Current income tax liabilities 1,736 11,173 2,335 Other current liabilities 106,255 104,745 103,570 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale — — — Total current liabilities 431,922 601,758 499,077 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,722,235 $ 1,961,311 $ 2,123,817

*Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 includes the cash balance of the A/R securitization program of $38,778 ($9,088 and $nil at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: (Loss) profit for the period $ (75,746 ) $ (140,139 ) $ (74,155 ) $ (288,097 ) $ 24,573 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit

to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense (22,710 ) (14,489 ) (6,310 ) (49,118 ) 24,233 Depreciation and amortization charges,

operating allowances and write-downs 30,016 29,591 30,062 123,011 119,137 Net finance expense 16,496 20,893 15,128 68,290 56,648 Financial derivatives loss (gain) 1,154 (2,913 ) (1,383 ) (2,728 ) (2,838 ) Exchange differences (4,341 ) 5,083 3,088 (2,859 ) 14,138 Impairment losses 546 174,018 58,919 175,899 58,919 Bargain purchase gain — — 4,491 — (40,142 ) Gain on disposal of discontinued operation 1,107 (80,729 ) — (79,622 ) — Share-based compensation 1,599 1,015 1,016 4,879 2,798 Other adjustments (390 ) 3,774 (4,006 ) 3,506 (6,942 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in inventories 126,422 5,953 91,180 85,460 (101,017 ) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables 34,036 5,568 (12,261 ) 35,659 (25,807 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (58,816 ) (10,693 ) 5,772 (70,851 ) 55,410 Other (869 ) (59,689 ) 6,508 (22,299 ) (25,901 ) Income taxes paid (523 ) (846 ) (6,983 ) (3,589 ) (36,408 ) Interest paid (2,471 ) (18,713 ) (4,360 ) (43,033 ) (43,018 ) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities 45,510 (82,316 ) 106,706 (65,492 ) 73,783 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 171 626 843 1,673 3,833 Payments due to investments: Acquisition of subsidiary — 9,088 — 9,088 (20,379 ) Other intangible assets — — (240 ) (184 ) (3,313 ) Property, plant and equipment (5,885 ) (6,269 ) (28,131 ) (32,730 ) (106,136 ) Other (621 ) — — (1,248 ) (8 ) Disposals: Disposal of subsidiaries 1,111 171,058 20,533 172,169 20,533 Other non-current assets 8,668 — — 8,668 12,734 Other 353 19 — 3,769 6,861 Net cash used by investing activities 3,797 174,522 (6,995 ) 161,205 (85,875 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — — — — (20,642 ) Payment for debt issuance costs (12,319 ) (2,093 ) (429 ) (15,117 ) (4,905 ) Repayment of hydro leases — (55,352 ) — (55,352 ) — Repayment of other financial liabilities — — — — (33,096 ) Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: Borrowings 174,130 — 6,882 245,629 252,200 Payments (269,399 ) (21,038 ) — (329,500 ) (106,514 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — — — — 240 Other amounts paid due to financing activities (4,363 ) (9,324 ) (3,178 ) (26,631 ) (13,879 ) Payments to acquire or redeem own shares — — (16,597 ) — (20,100 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (111,951 ) (87,807 ) (13,322 ) (180,971 ) 53,304 Total net cash flows for the period (62,644 ) 4,399 86,389 (85,258 ) 41,212 Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 188,043 188,045 131,671 216,647 184,472 Exchange differences on cash and

cash equivalents in foreign currencies 2,159 (4,401 ) (1,413 ) (3,832 ) (9,037 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 127,558 $ 188,043 $ 216,647 $ 127,558 $ 216,647 Cash from continuing operations 99,235 177,154 216,647 99,235 216,647 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 28,323 10,889 — 28,323 — Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 127,558 $ 188,043 $ 216,647 $ 127,558 $ 216,647

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 * December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 * (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (74,506 ) $ (140,524 ) $ (59,212 ) $ (282,683 ) $ 43,661 (Loss) profit for the period from discontinued operations (1,092 ) (76,911 ) (4,392 ) (81,357 ) (9,463 ) Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,240 ) 385 (14,943 ) (5,414 ) (19,088 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (22,710 ) (14,322 ) (7,891 ) (50,132 ) 20,459 Net finance expense 16,496 16,491 13,915 61,857 52,207 Financial derivatives loss (gain) 1,153 (2,913 ) (1,383 ) (2,729 ) (2,838 ) Exchange differences (4,341 ) 5,083 3,086 (2,859 ) 14,136 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 30,016 29,591 28,345 120,181 113,837 EBITDA (56,224 ) (183,120 ) (42,475 ) (243,136 ) 212,911 Impairment 456 174,008 65,300 174,464 65,300 Revaluation of biological assets (550 ) 1,080 7,615 530 7,615 Contract termination costs — — — 9,260 — Restructuring and termination costs 3,000 — — 5,894 — Energy: France 9,682 — — 9,682 — Energy: South Africa 3,645 — — 3,645 — Staff Costs: South Africa 327 — — 327 — Other Idling Costs 1,532 — — 1,532 — (Loss)profit on disposal of non-core businesses — 822 (11,747 ) 822 (11,747 ) Bargain purchase gain — — 4,491 — (40,142 ) Share-based compensation — — — — (3,886 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,132 ) $ (7,210 ) $ 23,184 $ (36,980 ) $ 230,051

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 * December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 * (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (74,506 ) $ (140,524 ) $ (59,212 ) $ (282,683 ) $ 43,661 Tax rate adjustment 9,145 59,717 19,769 84,136 9,077 Impairment 310 118,325 44,404 118,636 44,404 Revaluation of biological assets (374 ) 734 5,178 360 5,178 Contract termination costs — — — 6,297 — Restructuring and termination costs 2,040 — — 4,008 — Energy: France 6,584 — — 6,584 — Energy: South Africa 2,479 — — 2,479 — Staff Costs: South Africa 222 — — 222 — Other Idling Costs 1,042 — — 1,042 — (Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses (743 ) (54,337 ) (7,988 ) (55,079 ) (7,988 ) Bargain purchase gain — — 3,054 — (27,297 ) Share-based compensation — — — — (2,642 ) Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (53,801 ) $ (16,085 ) $ 5,205 $ (113,998 ) $ 64,392

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 * December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 * Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.44 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.67 ) $ 0.25 Tax rate adjustment 0.05 0.35 0.11 0.50 0.05 Impairment 0.00 0.70 0.26 0.70 0.26 Revaluation of biological assets (0.00 ) 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.03 Contract termination costs — — — 0.04 — Restructuring and termination costs 0.01 — — 0.02 — Energy: France 0.04 — — 0.04 — Energy: South Africa 0.01 — — 0.01 — Staff Costs: South Africa 0.00 — — 0.00 — Other Idling Costs 0.01 — — 0.01 — (Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses (0.00 ) (0.32 ) (0.05 ) (0.33 ) (0.05 ) Bargain purchase gain — — 0.02 — (0.16 ) Share-based compensation — — — — (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.36



