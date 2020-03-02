NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on January 31, 2020 with the issuance of 18,259,427 units for gross proceeds of $2,556.319.



Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.25 for a period of one year from the issuance of the Units, provided, however, that if, at any time following the expiry of the statutory four month hold period, the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) is greater than $0.35 for 10 or more consecutive trading days, the Company may notify the holder, by way of news release, that the warrants will expire on the 20th business day following the date of such notice, unless exercised by the holder before such date. In accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company paid $19,552 in finder’s fees and issued 139,657 finder’s warrants, each finder’s warrant being exercisable into units at $0.14 for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Offering.

The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval.

The net proceeds of the offering will be use to advance XORTX’s development of XRx-008 and XRx-221 for polycystic kidney disease (a phase 3 ready program) and type 2 diabetic nephropathy (a phase 2b ready program) including operations and ongoing licensing discussions.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease. XORTX has two lead programs to develop treatments for progressive kidney disease due to diabetes, diabetic nephropathy and polycystic kidney disease. XORTX’s XRx-008 (a proprietary reformulation of Oxypurinol) is a late stage drug development program to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TMX-049, is a late phase 2b stage program in treat type 2 diabetic nephropathy (T2DN), under a Letter of Intent, that proposes a co-development agreement with Japan’s Teijin Pharma Limited. Secondary programs focus on developing therapies for health consequences that accompany pre-diabetes, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com .



For further information, please contact:

Allen Davidoff, CEO - adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727

or Erik Matthews, Corporate Communications - erik@xortx.com or +1 747 203 5240

