Our reports on global e-invoicing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems.In addition, need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance is anticipated to boost the growth of the global e-invoicing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global e-invoicing market is segmented as below:

End-Users:

o B2B



o B2C



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global e-invoicing market growth

This study identifies need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance as the prime reasons driving the global e-invoicing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global e-invoicing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global e-invoicing market, including some of the vendors such as Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, The Sage Group Plc, TradeShift Inc. and Transcepta LLC .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

