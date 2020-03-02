New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH DIAGNOSTICS MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445337/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global animal health diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by the rising pet adoption. In addition, technological advances is anticipated to boost the growth of the global animal health diagnostics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global animal health diagnostics market is segmented as below:

Type:

o Livestock



o Companion



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o Europe



o APAC



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global animal health diagnostics market growth

This study identifies technological advances as the prime reasons driving the global animal health diagnostics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global animal health diagnostics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global animal health diagnostics market, including some of the vendors such as BioNote Inc., Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IDvet, Randox Laboratories Ltd., SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Virbac SA and Zoetis Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

