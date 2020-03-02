NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX), and GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)

Buyer: Woodward, Inc.

On January 13, 2020 Hexcel announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Woodward. Per the merger agreement Hexcel stockholders will receive 0.625 shares of the combined company for each share of Hexcel common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Hexcel’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Hexcel stockholders.

AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX)

Buyer: Kyocera Corporation

On February 21, 2020 AVX announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Kyocera. Per the merger agreement AVX stockholders will receive $21.75 in cash for each share of AVX common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that AVX’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for AVX stockholders.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

Buyer: INTL FCStone Inc.

On February 27, 2020 GAIN announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with INTL FCStone. Per the merger agreement GAIN stockholders will receive $6 in cash for each share of GAIN common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that GAIN’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for GAIN stockholders.

