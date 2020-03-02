New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445249/?utm_source=GNW

72 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields.In addition, increasing focus on reducing pesticide use is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector is segmented as below:

End-user:

o Large-scale Farms



o Small-scale Farms



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector growth

This study identifies increasing focus on reducing pesticide use as the prime reasons driving the global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector, including some of the vendors such as Anticimex Group, DTN, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, Mouser Electronics Inc., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., ServicePro, SNAPTRAP and Syngenta Crop Protection AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

