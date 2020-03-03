Selbyville, Delaware, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The China orange juice market revenue is projected to cross USD 1 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Changing consumer perceptions towards adopting low calorie and nutrition beverages along with rapid shift from traditional fizzy drinks and soda’s to stimulate market growth.

Rising awareness among consumers towards the health benefits of fresh, pure, and unconcentrated orange juice is likely to encourage consumption and boost market demand. Manufacturers are rapidly investing in developing cold fruit processing techniques, attractive packaging and reducing transportation costs to gain a competitive edge in the industry which should boost China orange juice industry demand.

Increasing demand for fruit concentrates owing to rising awareness towards nutritional benefits of oranges is likely to stimulate market demand. Orange juice is widely used in manufacturing high quality concentrates owing to easy availability and processability which reduces the cost of the final product. Also, changing consumer perception towards the use of non-GMO, high quality, and vegan cultivated fruit products is likely to augment China orange juice market demand.

Some major findings of the China orange juice market report include:

The demand for orange juice in China is increasing owing to rising living standards and shift towards European and American diets

Changing perceptions on nutrition, rising young population, and rapid shift towards hygienic and cold pressed juices to boost Chinese market outlook

Industry players in the region are rapidly investing in importing technological juice extracting innovations from Europe & U.S. and also developing indigenous technology to gain unique selling point in market

Easy availability of oranges coupled with availability of skilled labor and low manufacturing cost is making industry players to set manufacturing facilities which should trigger China orange juice market

Some of the major players operating in China orange juice industry include Citrus World, Nongfu Spring, WANA Beverage, Uni-President, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, and NAWON F&B

Increasing demand for high quality, pure, and concentrated fruit nectars should boost China industry share.

Increasing demand for organic & cold press orange juice is making industry players to innovate and market their products using sustainability and health related taglines

Investment in marketing to gain brand recognition in supermarkets & hypermarkets by giving free samples is increasing popularity among health-conscious consumers which should boost China market growth

Strict regulations on cleaning, disinfection, and packaging of orange juice products along with labelling regulations is making industry players to introduce high quality solutions

Manufacturers are selling their products using unique selling points such as locally sourced raw materials, attractive & high-performance tetra packaging, no added sugar & preservatives, and using cold press technology to extract juice. Furthermore, industry players are capitalizing on emerging trends toward western diets, overall wellness & fitness trends, and increasing demand for high-quality beverages which should boost the China orange juice market demand.

Several market players are engaged in acquisitions, mergers and new product development to capitalize on growing Chinese economy. Industry players are investing to gain brand recognition in market, competing with international players like Pepsi and Coca Cola to broaden consumer base and capture maximum market share. Furthermore, companies are also engaged in segment diversification by introducing various product lines of orange juice to gain market penetration which is likely to boost regional market share.

