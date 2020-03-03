NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network ’s first MRO Australasia will be held March 11-12 at the Sofitel Brisbane Central in Brisbane, Australia. This event will analyze and investigate the MRO landscape in this fast developing region and provide a forum for airlines, MROs, suppliers, OEMs, regulators, lessors, and industry experts to converge to explore and define the aviation maintenance industry.



“Australia is a rapidly growing aviation hub and the MRO industry is booming in the region,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events, Aviation Week Network. “We are excited to bring our MRO conference to the region and to have the Queensland Government as our Host. Our events are recognized as the premier industry conferences and exhibitions and the response for MRO Australasia has been tremendous.”

Queensland Premier and Minister for Trade Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland’s aviation and aerospace industries are a crucial part of the state economy.

“With our highly skilled workforce and abundance of expertise, we have developed some of the world’s most sophisticated technology, facilities, and research and training programs which attract global leaders in civil and defence aviation,” the Premier said. “It is an honour for Queensland to host the inaugural MRO Australasia event.”

The Australasian fleet represented 10% of the Asian-Pacific fleet in 2019, and 3% of the global fleet, generating $1.9 billion in MRO demand, according to Commercial Aviation Fleet and MRO Forecast by Aviation Week Network. The current Australasia fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft is scheduled to receive more than 200 firm orders over the next 10 years.

More than 300 industry leaders will attend the two-day conference and sold-out showcase exhibition, which will be the leading destination for suppliers to meet key decision makers and for buyers to learn about, test and purchase new MRO solutions and services. This event will cover maintenance, repair and overhaul for all fixed wing aircraft, business, general and regional aviation and rotorcraft.

The Queensland Government is serving as the Host Sponsor and Qantas Airlines is the Official Airline Partner. Sapphire Sponsors are: Airbus , AJW, Boeing , Fokker , HEICO , Heston MRO , Lufthansa-Technik , Med-Craft, Inc., Ottobock , and StandardAero . See here for a full list of sponsors.

The event will feature Meet the Buyers , a signature speed networking session, providing a platform for suppliers to meet with airline buyers, face to face, in pre-arranged 10-minute meetings slots. MRO Australasia will also feature a tour of the Qantas Engineering Base Maintenance facilities.

The conference speakers include:

MRO Australasia starts on Tuesday, March 10 with a welcome reception hosted by Heston MRO. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 with a reception that evening hosted by Boeing. The conference on Thursday, March 12 starts at 9 a.m. to 12 noon and is followed by a networking luncheon. See here to register.

