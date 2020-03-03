New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL 5G TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442786/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global 5g testing equipment provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services.In addition, transition from cable to ota test methodologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global 5g testing equipment as well.



Market Segmentation

The global 5g testing equipment is segmented as below:

Product:

o Oscilloscopes



o Signal Generators



o Signal Analyzers



o Network Analyzers



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global 5g testing equipment growth

This study identifies transition from cable to ota test methodologies as the prime reasons driving the global 5g testing equipment growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global 5g testing equipment

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global 5g testing equipment, including some of the vendors such as Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teradyne Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

