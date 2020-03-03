VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) announces that it has granted a total of 3,900,000 stock options to its directors, officers, consultants and advisors. The stock options have a two-year term and are exercisable at $0.22 per share.



Champignon Brands Inc. is a Canadian based company dedicated to the distribution of artisanal medicinal mushroom-infused products. The Champignon team is mandated with enhancing the health and wellness of millions of potential consumers through the distribution of a premium, mushroom-infused product suite. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as all of its eligible SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified.

