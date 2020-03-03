BOCA RATON, Fla., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, highlighted by record net income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Results for Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 vs. Quarter Ended December 31, 2018:

  • Net lease revenues and fees increased 23.3% to $21.4 million from $17.3 million.
  • FlexShopper originated 56,391 gross leases, down 15.7% from 65,250.
  • Gross lease originations decreased $3.3 million, a decrease of 13.7%, to $24.1 million from $27.4 million.
  • The average origination value increased to $427 from $420.
  • Net loss of $(1.0) million compared with net loss of $(2.5) million.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(1.6) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to $(3.1) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share.
  • Gross profit increased 13.5% to $7.5 million from $6.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $1.1 million compared to ($0.8) million.

Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 vs. Year Ended December 31, 2018:

  • Net lease revenues and fees increased 44.1% to $85.3 million from $59.2 million.
  • Lease originations increased to 152,122, an increase of 8.7% from 139,934.
  • Gross lease originations increased $10.6 million, an increase of 18.2%, to $68.8 million from $58.2 million.
  • The average origination value increased to $452 versus $416.
  • Net income was $0.6 million compared to a net loss of $(9.5) million.
  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(1.9) million or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to $(11.9) million, or $(1.39) per diluted share.
  • Gross profit increased 47.1% to $28.6 million from $19.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $8.3 million compared to $(3.1) million.

¹Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measures under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

2019 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • First profitable fiscal year in FlexShopper’s history.  With net income of approximately $600,000, fiscal year 2019 was the first profitable year for the Company.  Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million was up $11.4 million from the prior year.
     
  • Continued strong top line growth.  Net revenue and fees increased 44.1% to $85.3 million, driven by origination growth of 8.7% coupled with an increase in average origination value from $416 to $452.  During the fourth quarter the Company tightened its underwriting algorithm with the intention of reducing the approval rate of lower-quality leases.  This impacted the number of lease approvals while benefiting gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA.
     
  • B to B to C Channel continued to expand. As of December 31, 2019, FlexShopper’s integrationless, app-based RTO checkout option was available at 1,348 retail partner locations compared with 771 locations at December 31, 2018. 
     
  • Completed warrant exchange subsequent to year-end.  As a first step toward simplifying the company’s capital structure, FlexShopper completed a warrant exchange on February 19, 2020, which resulted in the FPAYW ticker delisting from NASDAQ.

Rich House, CEO, stated, “We closed 2019 with record results for FlexShopper, punctuated by the first annual profit in the Company’s history of approximately $600,000.  We also continued to grow our top line during the year, although we did make some strategic changes to our origination funnel.  As I reported last quarter, we are currently in a position where we can couple continued strong orgination and revenue growth with an emphasis on profitability and return on capital.”

Financial Outlook – Guidance

 Current Guidance2019 Actual
2020 Gross Lease Originations>  $82.0 million>  $68.8 million
2020 Revenue>  $100.0 million>  $88.8 million
2020 Gross Profit>  $35.0 million>  $28.6 million
2020 Adjusted EBITDA>  $11.0 million>  $8.3 million
   

Mr. House continued, “We are excited about what lies ahead for FlexShopper as 2020 promises to be an exciting year.  Continuing our practice from last year, we are providing guidance which is summarized in the accompanying table.  Notably, our outlook for 2020 includes continued solid growth in originations and revenues with an even more significant expansion in profitability.”

The Company's guidance for Gross Lease Originations, Revenue, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated targets. There can be no assurance the Company will meet these financial projections. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this press release. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures,” but note that information reconciling forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

 
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  For the three months ended
December 31,		  For the twelve months ended
December 31,		 
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
             
Revenues:            
Lease revenues and fees, net $21,378,164  $17,343,495  $85,331,360  $ 59,219,472 
Lease merchandise sold  1,083,653   677,152   3,458,529   2,269,708 
Total revenues  22,461,817   18,020,647   88,789,889   61,489,180 
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  14,152,683   10,954,365   57,939,899   40,639,232 
Cost of lease merchandise sold  760,792   415,849   2,282,036   1,423,526 
Marketing  1,618,065   3,021,303   3,649,292   7,046,812 
Salaries and benefits  2,484,537   2,398,012   8,469,334   8,796,011 
Operating expenses  3,188,853   2,598,135   11,345,091   8,761,815 
Total costs and expenses  22,204,930   19,387,664   83,685,652   66,667,396 
                 
Operating income/(loss)  256,887   (1,367,017)  5,104,237   (5,178,216)
                 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   -   -   126,622 
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs  1,044,651   1,115,592   4,310,422   4,156,424 
Income/(loss) before income taxes    (787,764  (2,482,609)  793,815   (9,461,262)
Provision for income taxes  216,400       216,400     
Net income/(loss)  (1,004,164   (2,482,609)  577,415    (9,461,262)
                 
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares  609,717   609,168   2,437,884   2,426,840 
Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders $(1,613,881 $ (3,091,777) $(1,860,469) $ (11,888,102)
                 
Basic and diluted (loss) per common share:                
Basic and diluted $(0.09 $(0.18) $(0.11) $(1.39)
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                
Basic and diluted  17,704,865   17,579,870   17,672,156   8,574,569 
                 

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,  December 31, 
  2019  2018 
       
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $6,868,472  $6,141,210 
Accounts receivable, net  8,272,332   6,375,963 
Prepaid expenses  672,242   317,160 
Lease merchandise, net  31,063,104   32,364,697 
Total current assets  46,876,150   45,199,030 
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net  5,260,407   3,336,664 
         
OTHER ASSETS, net  78,335   90,621 
  $52,214,892  $48,626,315 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current portion of loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $0 at 2019 and $167,483 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs $-  $14,252,717 
Accounts payable  4,567,889   8,317,216 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  513,267   393,095 
Promissory notes to related parties, net of $5,333 at 2019 and $0 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest  1,067,740   1,814,771 
Accrued expenses  1,372,901   1,335,505 
Lease liability - current portion  27,726   - 
Total current liabilities  7,549,523   26,113,304 
         
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $281,138 at 2019 and $164,752 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion  28,904,738   14,020,335 
Promissory notes to related parties, net of $24,828 at 2019 and $0 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion  3,725,172   - 
Lease liabilities less current portion  2,067,184   - 
Total liabilities  42,246,617   40,133,639 
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Preferred Stock authorized 500,000 shares, $0.001 par value        
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - designated 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 171,191 shares at 2019 and 239,405 shares at 2018 at $5.00 stated value  855,955   1,197,025 
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - designated25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value  21,952,000   21,952,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,783,960 shares at 2019 and 17,579,870 shares at 2018  1,779   1,758 
Additional paid in capital  35,313,721   34,074,488 
Accumulated deficit  (48,155,180)  (48,732,595)
Total stockholders’ equity  9,968,275   8,492,676 
  $52,214,892  $48,626,315 
         

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

  2019  2018 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income/(loss) $577,415  $(9,461,262)
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  58,253,095   40,639,232 
Other depreciation and amortization  2,524,422   2,410,537 
Compensation expense related to issuance of stock options and warrants  723,394   133,428 
Provision for doubtful accounts  34,838,046   23,239,189 
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   126,622 
Payment of interest in kind under promissory notes  73,073   64,771 
Payment of interest in kind under credit agreement  170,550   248,535 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (36,734,415)  (25,355,684)
Prepaid expenses and other  (352,710)  6,844 
Lease merchandise  (56,951,502)  (51,588,607)
Security deposits  9,210   2,025 
Accounts payable  (3,814,098)  827,715 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  120,172   (11,251)
Accrued expenses  93,887   557,648 
Net cash used in operating activities  (469,461)  (18,160,258)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs  (2,241,172)  (2,284,876)
Net cash used in investing activities  (2,241,172)  (2,284,876)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Principal payment under finance lease obligation  (2,527)  - 
Refund of equity issuance related costs  61,509   - 
Proceeds from exercise of warrants  43,875   1,750 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  69,406   - 
Proceeds from public offering  -   10,007,500 
Equity issuance related costs  -   (1,123,419)
Proceeds from promissory notes, net of fees  3,440,000   3,465,000 
Repayment of promissory note  (500,000)  - 
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement  12,396,078   19,366,359 
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement  (11,815,488)  (9,959,607)
Repayment of installment loan  (11,208)  (11,208)
Debt issuance related costs  (243,750)  (128,946)
Net cash provided by financing activities  3,437,895   21,617,429 
         
INCREASE IN CASH  727,262   1,172,295 
         
CASH, beginning of period  6,141,210   4,968,915 
         
CASH, end of period $6,868,472  $6,141,210 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Interest paid $3,606,328  $2,806,285 
Non-cash financing activities:        
Issuance of common stock and warrants to extinguishment debt and accrued interest  -  $2,089,266 
Warrants issued for debt issuance costs  -  $523,251 
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $341,070   - 
         

Non-GAAP Measures
We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased inventory), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items.  We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

  Three months ended
December 31,		       
  2019  2018  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net Loss $(1,004,164 $(2,482,609) $1,478,445   - 
Provision for income taxes  216,400   -   216,400   - 
Amortization of debt costs  94,346   50,089   44,257   88.4 
Other amortization and depreciation  550,140   524,628   25,512   4.9 
Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt costs  950,305   1,065,503   (115,198  (10.8
Stock compensation  149,927   32,403   117,524   362.7 
Non-recurring product/infrastructure expense  95,513   -   95,513   - 
Adjusted EBITDA $1,052,467  $(809,986) $1,862,453   - 
                 

Key performance metrics for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

  Twelve months ended
December 31,		       
  2019  2018  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net Loss $577,415  $(9,461,262) $10,038,677   - 
Provision for income taxes  216,400   -   216,400   - 
Amortization of debt costs  324,686   511,085   (186,399)  (36.5)
Other amortization and depreciation  2,199,737   1,914,084   285,653   14.9 
Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt costs  3,985,736   3,645,339   340,397   9.3 
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   126,622   (126,622)  - 
Stock compensation  595,833   133,428   462,405   346.6 
Non-recurring product/infrastructure expense  401,896   -   401,896   - 
Adjusted EBITDA $8,301,703  $(3,130,704) $11,432,407   - 
                 

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company.  Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) as well as its patented and patent pending systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include the Company’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2019. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

