They engage with passengers to provide real-time updates through social media & alerts on personal electronic devices. Advancements in high-speed wireless network technology and the number of devices enabled with this technology are increasing rapidly. Smoother airport operations lead to more ancillary revenue as passengers will spend more time at airport terminal areas rather than in check-ins and baggage processing.

With the introduction of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in European countries, airports will have to be cautious in terms of storing data of European customers.This can be a hindrance to the smart airports market.



Airports and airlines must make sure that the capturing, storage, and distribution of passenger data remain secure and protected.

• By airport size, the medium segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



By airport size, the medium segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR because modern-day airport requirements have increased in terms of complexity and scale in comparison to the initial days of commercial flying.This growth is due to the increasing adoption of smart solutions in medium airports.



Applications such as real-time services, passenger processing, baggage tracking, and security & surveillance are expected to drive the growth of this segment.For airport operators across the globe, cost-efficiency, environmental protection, and passenger comfort are of vital importance.



Of about 8,000, more than 100 airports around the world now handle at least 10 million passengers each year, and this number is expected to grow over the next five years.Medium airports are keen on implementing smart solutions for passenger screening and baggage handling.



Large airports have already implemented partial self-service applications for passenger screening and baggage handling and are, therefore, investing in optimizing business operations by leveraging smart technologies. Applications like passenger flow management and building management are the main focus area for large airports.

• By application, the airside segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period



In the airside segment, the E-fence is expected to lead the market from 2019 to 2025, as it helps airports in securing their runways and terminal buildings.Airports are investing in perimeter security solutions for better surveillance and security of aircraft.



Airside application also includes air traffic management and ground staff equipment management, which are aggressively incorporating smart technologies to optimize their processes.Ground handlers use wearables embedded with IoT devices to track and trace ground staff.



These devices are also used to assign tasks according to their location. Also, by analyzing the various data sets gathered, the aviation industry can reduce operational costs on a larger scale.



The Middle East smart airports market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Middle East region consists of growing economies, which are expected to be open to testing and implementing smart solutions at their airports.Due to high passenger footfall in Middle Eastern countries, airports must upgrade their systems.



In a major development, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is undergoing major development with a budget of over USD 1.5 billion. Countries in this region are also expected to experience growth in the overall aviation sector, thereby encouraging them to implement new projects with IoT, AI, and big data technologies.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the smart airports market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 30%, Directors: 20%, and Others*: 50%

•?By Region: North America: 27%, Europe: 18%, Asia Pacific: 37%, and RoW: 18%



*Other designations include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



The smart airports market comprises major players such as Collins Aerospace (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Sabre Corp. (US), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), SITA (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Thales Group (France), and Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), among 9 others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in terms of company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

This study covers the smart airports market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as application, airport size, type, operation, end market, system, and region.A further segmentation includes technology, with qualitative information provided in this section.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will provide market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall smart airports market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

