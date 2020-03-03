New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aroma Chemicals Market - Opportunities and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868190/?utm_source=GNW

Increase in awareness about personal hygiene, availability of various options in skin care products and toiletries, wide portfolio of perfumes and deodorants, ever-growing population, and growth in disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China are boosting the demand for fragrances among consumers. This in turn driving the aroma chemicals market.



Among the Product segment in the Aroma Chemicals market (Benezenoids, Musk Chemicals, Terpenoids, Others), Terpenoids has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period because they have the strong odor and are used in various applications such as in perfumery, in alternative medicines such as aromatherapy, as a fragrance ingredient in food and beverages, and essential oils.



Based on Type (Natural, Synthetic), Natural Aroma Chemicals dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. The reason for the growth could be that Natural aroma chemicals are primarily produced from ingredients harvested from grown plants, rather than from petrochemicals.



Based on Application (Food & Beverages, Personal & Household Care, Cosmetics and Others), Food & Beverages dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. The reason for the growth could be ?r?m? ?h?m???l? ?r? u??d ?? ?n ????n?? ?r fl?v?r ?ngr?d??nt in the f??d & b?v?r?g?? ?ndu?tr?.



The North America market is estimated to be the leading market for Aroma Chemicals during the forecast period with United Sates being the leading country in the region followed by Canada. North America Aroma Chemicals market emerges as most productive market. Attributing to the high consumption potential, increasing production capacities, and rising economic growth rate exclusively, the region is expected to witness a significant growth throughout the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Aroma Chemicals market at global, regional and country-levels.

• The report analyses the Aroma Chemicals market by Product (Benezenoids, Musk Chemicals, Terpenoids, Others)

• The report assesses the Aroma Chemicals market by Type (Natural, Synthetic).

• The report assesses the Aroma Chemicals market by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal & Household Care, Cosmetics, Others).

• The Global Aroma Chemicals Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, India, China, Japan, South Korea.)

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product, type and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market, new product development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships and Collaborations & Agreements. The companies analysed in the report include International Flavours & Fragrances, S H Kelkar & Co, Givaudan, Symrise AG, Firmenich, YingYang (China) Aroma Chemical Group, Veera Fragrances Private Limited, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Robertet, and PFW Aroma Chemicals B.V.

• The report presents the analysis of Aroma Chemicals market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



