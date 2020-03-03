Newark, NJ, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global industrial wireline networking market is expected to grow from USD 4.37 Billion in 2018 to USD 12.62 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.17% during the forecast period from 2019-2026

Industrial networking is defined as the ability to achieve networking functions in an industrial facility. Industrial networking comprised both wireline and wireless network structure. Wireline networking is considered as the easiest and most reliable ways to meet an industry’s networking requirements as it offers a comprehensive broadband solution, which optimizes networking over existing power, coaxial cables, phone lines, and other wirings. Ethernet is the maximum extensively used form of industrial network connectivity, followed by Fieldbus technology; the demand for Fieldbus technology is expected to increase at a rapid rate in the near future.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) permits a single eight-wire Ethernet cable to communicate data as well as direct current simultaneously. PoE is employed as a vital power feature of the network switch or via marginal devices and is connected between the switch and the physical devices in the network. Thus, the growing use of PoE in industries and the various benefits it proposals are anticipated to rise the acceptance of Ethernet cables. The increased abilities of Ethernet cables are predictable to lead to an rise in their cost during the forecast period and bring about an increase in revenues for vendors in the global industrial wireline networking market.

Increasing benefits of industrial Ethernet and consumer inclination for wireless communication are the two factors affecting the demand of the market.

The growing acceptance of IIoT is one of the critical reasons that will drive industrial wireline networking market growth. The operation of IIoT allows industries to gather, analyze, and exchange data through numerous physical devices. Industrial Ethernet has developed a de-facto choice in end-user industries to attach devices that are embedded with sensors, software, and hardware.

Ethernet fulfils all the connectivity requirements by offering a standard and converged network platform. This helps in building a connectivity-enabled business strategy. With the rising implementation of IIoT, the demand for wireline networking solutions will upsurge in the coming years.

The advent of Ethernet with time-sensitive networking (TSN) will drive also drive industrial wireline networking market gr Growing usage of PoE owth, which will register a CAGR of almost 14.51% during the forecast period. Ethernet with TSN adds value to the existing Ethernet mechanisms in areas of low latencies, synchronization, seamless redundancy, bandwidth reservation, and Quality of Service. Contrasting the presently prevalent Ethernet-based real-time protocols, TSN eases the task of running multiple real-time capable protocols simultaneously in a single network. Additionally, it also improves performance by driving the unification of networks.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) is increasingly employed as one of the essential power features of the network switch. These peripheral devices that are installed between switches and devices in the network. Rising usage of PoE in industries owing to its various advantages is anticipated to rise the acceptance of Ethernet cables.

Important companies operating in the global industrial wireline networking market include Key players in the Industrial wireline networking market are Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Emerson Electric Co., Moxa Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Nortel Networks Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, and ZTE Corporation, Belden Inc and among others. To improve their market situation in the global industrial wireline networking market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product innovations, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

CenturyLink successfully acquired Level 3 Communications for $34 billion in November 2018 to broaden their consumer, enterprise and government IT services portfolios in 350 metropolitan markets in the United States

The industrial Ethernet is controlling the market in 2018

The solutions segment is segmented into industrial Ethernet and fieldbus. The industrial Ethernet are dominating the market in 2018 because of the increasing implementation of industrial automation in various sectors to minimize production errors, improve product quality, and enhance the production efficiency. Industrial Ethernet is the fastest-growing technology in the field of communication systems and is now considered as the core of industrial networks. Continuing improvements in its bandwidth, speed, and consistency have been the prime reasons for the growing of the global wireline networking market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Industrial wireline networking Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global industrial wireline networking market USD 1.74 Billion in 2018 where as the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in the market.

North America is dominating the market. The development of end-user industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, and automotive is one of the main factors for the high growth of the industrial wireline networking market in this region

Asia Pacific region is expected to several emerging economies in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, and Malaysia, are aggressively investing in improving their IT infrastructure and several multi-national corporations have set up their administrations in these countries. This will lead to augmented demand approaching from Asia Pacific during the estimate period.

About the report:

The global industrial wireline networking market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

