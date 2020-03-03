New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Ophthalmology Market – Analysis By Surgery Type, Product, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insight, Competition and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868188/?utm_source=GNW

With age, eye muscles tend to weaken and results in vision problems. Moreover, high number of people suffering from diabetes has also led to increase in number of patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma. Moreover infections caused by microorganisms such as Chlamydia trachomatis results in trachoma which requires ocular surgery. All the factors are anticipated to lead market growth in the forecast period of 2020-2025.



There are different ophthalmic surgery types according to the disease patient is suffering from. Cataract, vitreoretinal, refractive error, glaucoma, acute macular degeneration (AMD) are types of eye problems for which surgical treatment is available. Cataract surgery is most commonly done in older population. Moreover Intraocular lens development and manufacturing technology have improved which is expected to lead market growth as more number of patients are now relying on implantable for vision enhancement. Alcon and Hoya Corporation are main manufacturers involved in improving eye care.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Americas and Europe, will experience the highest growth rate in surgical ophthalmology market in the forecast period 2020-2025.



• The companies analysed in the report include Hoya Corporation, Bausch Health, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon Inc., Topcon, STAAR Surgical, NIDEK, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Glaukos, Lenstec Inc.

