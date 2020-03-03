New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti Pollution Mask Market - Analysis By Filter Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, Pricing, By Region, By Country : Market Insight, Competition and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868181/?utm_source=GNW



Disposable masks under Product Type segment of Anti-Pollution mask witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period. On the heels of rising awareness related to air borne disease, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes.



Under the Filter Type Segment, N95 filter masks attained the maximum market share owing to enchanting features of N95 filter that includes protecting users from breathing in small particles in the air such as dust and mold and filter out even the minutest particles which has been anticipated to facilitate the market growth during the forecast period.

Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Anti-Pollution mask market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include rising penetration of foreign Brands such as Vogmask etc., rising pollution level in countries like China, India at alarming rate with growing concern over Coronavirus epidemic which is spreading in major economies including China, South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore among others, which will propel the market for masks in the coming years.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Anti-Pollution Mask market By Value.

• The report analyses Anti-Pollution Mask Market By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable).

• The report assesses the Anti-Pollution Mask market By Filter Type (N95, N99 and Others).

• The report further estimate the Anti-Pollution Mask market By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).

• The Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market has been analysed By Region (By Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (United States, United Kingdom, France, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Drivers, Trends and Challenges. Additionally, the major opportunities of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include 3M, Honeywell, Cambridge Mask, Vogmask, Respro, DACH, RZ Mask,Totobobo.

• The report presents the analysis of Anti-Pollution Mask market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



