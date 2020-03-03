SYDNEY, Australia, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the world’s leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), has continued to accelerate its market momentum and expand its business in Australia and New Zealand, signing on 50 new customers in the FY2020 (February 2019 to January 2020) across a range of vertical markets including financial services, retail, technology and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).



Many of Australia and New Zealand’s most innovative companies already use Segment, including Atlassian, Canva, Kogan.com, Koala, Airtasker, and Deputy. Among Segment’s newest customers include Domain, Oroton, Huddle Insurance, Vend, Hireup, Flare HR, CarNextDoor, Yellow and Athena Home Loans.

With intensifying global business pressures, a rapidly changing regulatory landscape, the growing complexity of privacy processes and heightened demand for greater visibility into data, more companies are leveraging cloud-based tools and undergoing large-scale digital transformation projects.

Segment’s Customer Data Platform simplifies this process, enabling companies to collect, standardise and activate their first-party customer data without engineering complexities. Companies are able to use their data in over 300 best-in-class sources and destinations, including analytics, data warehouses, A/B testing, live chat, customer success tools and more.

In the past year, Segment also cemented strategic Australian and New Zealand partner relationships with Snowflake, Amplitude, Mixpanel, Optimizely, and Braze, enabling the company to serve as true strategic advisors to customers who trust it for their critical processes as they undergo digital transformation.

Dave Newman, Head of ANZ at Segment, said: “Australia and New Zealand are home to some of today’s most forward-looking, innovative companies, and the market potential is truly exciting for us. Segment is growing rapidly in the region, and we look forward to working with our partners to keep bringing the best enterprise-grade Customer Data Platform to the market.”

Last year, Segment announced the launch of the Segment Privacy Portal , a new set of features that help businesses put their customers first through proactive privacy management. With the Privacy Portal, businesses can have more control and visibility of the first-party customer data they are collecting. This allows them to more easily meet compliance requirements for regulations, enforce data policies and protect their customers’ privacy.

In addition, the company’s new Functions capability allows Segment customers to create new, custom data integrations in minutes, providing businesses with the flexibility to customise their marketing and analytics stacks and unlock new customer insights.

The Segment team in ANZ includes Solutions Engineering, Customer Success, Solutions Architects, and Sales. The company plans to double in size within the region in 2020.

Segment is the world’s leading Customer Data Platform (CDP). Our platform democratises access to reliable data for all teams and offers a complete toolkit to standardise data collection, unify user records, and route customer data into any system where it’s needed. More than 20,000 companies like Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi’s use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth, and deliver compelling user experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com

