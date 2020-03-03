New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867475/?utm_source=GNW





- Owing to the rise in the urban population, there has been an increase in spending power due to which the companies are targeting those regions, extensively, to improve their penetration in those regions. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest population in the middle class, and the economic growth is poised to fuel the spending in advertisements spendings.

- Moreover, there has been steady growth in the amount spent on advertising. The United States of America, for instance, topped this list, followed by China and Japan. The United States of America has been rated the highest when it comes to the ROI per screen.

- Advertisers are also coming up with more innovative and interactive street furniture, due to which the advertisers can engage their audience and collect data about their audiences.



Key Market Trends

Transit Accounts for a Significant Share of Digital OOH Market



- Transit is the most dominant segment, as public transport has been the preferred option by a significant population in Europe and Asia-Pacific, due to their advanced and high-density public transport infrastructure.

- The North American region is less dependent on public transport but the region has the most extensive network of airports and accounts for the most number of registered flights in any sector. Due to this, there is a high influx of people at their airports and attract demand.

- Moreover, with the advent and emergence of smart cities, there has been an increased spending on public transport infrastructure, owing to which more population is said to use the public transit systems to combat pollution and congestion.



Asia-Pacific is Set to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific has the largest population of all the regions. With an increase in the urban population and increased purchasing power, Asia-Pacific is considered to be one of the largest markets for the Digital and OOH market.

- The region’s developed infrastructure is playing a major role in the development of the Digital OOH market.

- Moreover, the region is dominated by local players, like Times Internet and Shanghai Media Group, while major players, like JCDecaux also have considerable market share in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented. The industry is comprised of several large outdoor advertising and media companies with operations in multiple markets, as well as the smaller, local companies operating a limited number of structures in one or a few f the local markets.



- April 2019 - JCDecaux partnered with Zompagnie française des expositions (COFREX) for the French Pavilion at the World Expo to be held from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021.

- April 2019 - Digital out-of-home (OOH) and location marketing specialist, Posterscope, partnered with Wickes to rolls out wicks’ first digital OOH campaign.

- April 2019 - Broadsign International Inc. entered in an agreement to acquire the industry’s out-of-home enterprise business solution, Ayuda Media Systems.



