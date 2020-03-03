(Bergen, 3 March 2020) Mowi works with Tidal, X’s ocean health and sustainably team, to test and research new technologies.

Over the last three years, Mowi has been researching and testing a new sensing system developed by Tidal at Alphabet’s X. After an extensive research and development period involving field testing and data collection, the project is now ready for commercial validation and Mowi will roll out the technology to multiple sites across Norway.

Tidal has been developing an advanced underwater sensing and software analysis platform that gathers intelligence on real-time growth, weight distribution, feeding control, and automatic lice counting for salmon. Using a combination of new camera technology as well as machine learning and machine perception, Tidal’s system is able to track and model fish behaviours, environmental conditions, and the health of salmon over time.

“Mowi’s vision is to be leading the Blue Revolution. As the biggest salmon farmer in the world we have a special responsibility to engage in the development of technology to improve our competitive advantage and to optimise our farming of healthy and sustainable food from the ocean. Thus, it is very encouraging to work with Tidal to further develop ocean farming technology,” said Mowi CEO, Ivan Vindheim.

Tidal’s technology brings multiple capabilities into a single hardware and software platform and provides farmers with real-time information, so that they can confidently manage their daily operations. By employing artificial intelligence to analyse big data, Mowi hopes to understand and respond to long-term trends in fish behaviour and thereby further optimise ocean farming.

“With a combined vision to fully realise the potential of our seas for sustainable food production, our Research and Development department collaborated with the Tidal team as they developed their underwater sensing and analysis platform. This is the start of a journey towards finding new and innovative uses of technology throughout our value chain in the years to come,” said Mowi CTO, Øyvind Oaland.

“Tidal’s mission is to protect the ocean and preserve its ability to support life and help feed humanity, sustainably. Our initial area of focus is on developing technologies that bring greater visibility and understanding of what’s happening under the water. We are delighted to be working with Mowi to provide tools that we hope can help Mowi make their operations more sustainable,” said Tidal’s General Manager, Neil Davé.

