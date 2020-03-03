New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Scoop-Stack Shale in the US, 2020 - Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868051/?utm_source=GNW





These are two basins with different geologic formations and hydrocarbon deposition.Scoop-Stack is not a traditional shale play, rather it contains different layers of stacked pay with different rock types.



Its complex formation has an impact on changing hydrocarbon mix across the play.



The Scoop and Stack play provide high-potential drilling targets to companies across about 15 counties in the state of Oklahoma.The thick pay section extends from shallower Mississippian Springer shale to deeper Woodford and Hunton formations.



In October 2012, Continental Resources first discovered the Scoop play in southern Oklahoma. Grady, Caddo, Stephens, Carter, Love, and Garvin are some of the major counties for drilling activities in the Scoop play.



Scope

The report analyzes the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the Scoop-Stack shale play in the US.



The scope of the report includes -

- Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas production across major counties in Oklahoma during 2014-2019, as well as production outlook from 2020-2024

- In-depth information of well permits issued in the Scoop-Stack shale across Oklahoma, by county and by company from January 2018 to December 2019

- Detailed understanding of IP rates and type well profiles in the Scoop-Stack shale

- Exhaustive analysis of competitive landscape in the Scoop-Stack shale in terms of net acreage, gross production, cost trends and planned investments

- In-depth analysis on various completion parameters

- Comparison of type well economic metrics of major players were also analyzed

- Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions in the Scoop-Stack shale between 2014 and 2020

- Overview of existing and active pipeline infrastructure in and around the Scoop-Stack shale, along with a review of the upcoming projects in the region



Reasons to buy

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Scoop-Stack shale

- Plan your strategies based on expected developments of the Scoop-Stack shale

- Understand the competitive landscape of the companies in the Scoop-Stack play

- Keep yourself informed of the latest M&A activity in this prolific shale play

- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Scoop-Stack shale in the US





