BANGALORE, India and PUNE, India, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks , a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been selected by the Dr. D.Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre in Pune, one of Asia’s leading medical institutes1, for its network upgrade. This will greatly simplify the hospital’s network configuration, management and maintenance and allow it to deliver world-class, technology-enabled healthcare with zero downtime.



Founded in 1996, the fast-growing Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth University (DPU) has developed into a large network that encompasses nine medical and teaching institutions. The state-of-the-art, multi-specialty hospital in Pune itself stretches across 725,000 square feet, with provision for over 2000 beds, 13 basic outpatient departments (OPD), eight super-specialty OPDs and 31 operation theatres.

In line with the country’s push toward a Digital India, DPU was seeking a cost-effective and easy-to-manage network upgrade that could accommodate the healthcare industry’s rapid digital transformation. The requirements included the ability to not only support, but also futureproof the hospital’s digitization efforts, especially with initiatives such as the electronic health record system (EHR), picture archival and communications system (PACS) and the hospital information system (HIR).

Juniper Networks was selected for its ability to deliver a resilient, secure and highly automated architecture that could operate 24x7 with 100 percent uptime, while still allowing for scalability alongside the growth of the institute. This solution framework was crucial for significant improvements in treatment and recovery time, without negatively impacting the performance and availability of other critical healthcare applications.

Across a sophisticated network infrastructure, DPU has deployed comprehensive upgrades from Juniper, including the QFX5100 and EX4600 switches, while implementing an inside-out security model through Juniper Connected Security by deploying the SRX1500 services gateway. In addition, the Junos Space network management platform has allowed the small IT team to automate policies, configurations, change management and troubleshooting – all from a central location.

Since the Juniper Networks deployment, D.Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre has seen 100 percent availability and an increase in network performance by over 60 percent. With Juniper’s proven network automation capabilities, the entire institute is now managed by only two engineers who supervise over 5000+ IT users across the campus.

_________

1 Awarded at the 9th Asian Education Summit and Awards, April 2019 (New Delhi)

News Highlights

The EX4600 switches at the campus core are connected to DPU’s datacenter situated at its head office, which has QFX5100 switches at the datacenter’s core.

switches at the campus core are connected to DPU’s datacenter situated at its head office, which has switches at the datacenter’s core. As a part of the Juniper Connected Security solution, the SRX1500 services gateway alongside the Juniper Advanced Threat Protection Appliance were integrated into the network, to ensure an inside-out security model securing both N-S and E-W traffic across the network.

services gateway alongside the were integrated into the network, to ensure an inside-out security model securing both N-S and E-W traffic across the network. Junos Space tied everything together and provided centralized management, allowing the small IT team to easily automate policies, configurations, change management and troubleshooting.

Supporting Quotes

“DPU’s world-class Dr. D.Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre situated at Pimpri, Pune is a prime example of how network infrastructure in the Indian healthcare sector needs revamping in order to stay vigilant and agile, without compromising on patient experience and customer accessibility. We’re thrilled to have been selected by DPU to provide our state-of-the-art networking and security solution. We see this as a benchmark for secure and efficient IT infrastructure across the healthcare ecosystem, and are committed to continued transformation alongside a Digital India.”

- Sajan Paul, Managing Director and Country Manager, India and SAARC, Juniper Networks, India

“What we have built alongside Juniper Networks at the D.Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre is a true example of medical advancement. As a healthcare institution, our reliance on a reliable network infrastructure is especially critical. Having made the transformation into paperless, digitized systems, any downtime would severely hamper the course of treatment or restrict access to information. With the network upgrades, our robust, automated and scalable infrastructure today has allowed for 100 per cent uptime, with the ability to constantly adapt. We are delighted to have grown our infrastructure with the assistance of Juniper Networks over a long-term partnership, and we look forward to the continued build-up of a world-class healthcare ecosystem for many years to come.”

- Dr. Somnath P. Patil, Secretary, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ) , or connect with Juniper on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. It is affiliated in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.