Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release 3 March 2020 at 8.30 a.m. Finnish time



ANNUAL REVIEW, CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT AND REMUNERATION POLICY PUBLISHED

Raisio plc’s Annual Review 2019 has been published today. The Annual Review includes Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements. For the financial year 2019, the company has also published Corporate Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement. The reports are attached to this release and they are also available on Raisio’s web site https://www.raisio.com/publications.

In addition, Raisio has published Remuneration Policy for administrative bodies and this policy will be presented at the Annual General Meeting 2020. The Remuneration Policy is attached to this release and available on the company’s web site https://www.raisio.com/agm.





RAISIO PLC



Mika Saarinen

Director – Treasury, IR and Communications

Tel. +358 400 726 808, communications@raisio.com





Raisio plc

Raisio is an international company specialised in healthy, responsibly produced food. Our well-known brands include, for example, Benecol, Elovena, Nalle and Sunnuntai. In Raisio’s products, the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and sustainable development. Profitable growth is ensured through our strong expertise and passion for creating new. Raisio’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2019, the Group’s net sales totalled EUR 236 million and EBIT was EUR 27 million. Our food is good for Health, Heart and Earth. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com.

