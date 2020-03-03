New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05353524/?utm_source=GNW

Among countries, India is expected to lead ammonia capacity additions by 2024, followed by Iran and Nigeria.



Scope

- Global ammonia capacity outlook by region

- Global ammonia capacity outlook by country

- Ammonia planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major ammonia producers globally

- Global ammonia capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global ammonia capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced ammonia plants globally

- Understand regional ammonia supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global ammonia industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ammonia capacity data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05353524/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001