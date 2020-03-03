Zürich - 3 März 2020: Die Amun AG, der Schweizer Emittent von Krypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), freut sich, die Anleger über die Namensänderung der ETP-Produktlinie in 21Shares AG zu informieren.

Diese Namensänderung erfolgte mit sofortiger Wirkung am 2. März 2020, und alle Amun-ETPs werden nun unter diesem neuen Namen an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt. Zudem ist nun auch die Website www.21shares.com live. Mit der Einführung von insgesamt elf ETPs in einem Jahr und der Genehmigung des Basisprospekts durch die schwedische Finanzaufsichtsbehörde (SFSA) hat 21Shares seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 2018 eine Vorreiterrolle im Bereich der regulierten digitalen Assets geleistet.

Hany Rashwan, Geschäftsführer der neu umbenannten 21 Shares AG, traf mit der Zustimmung des Vorstandes diese strategische Entscheidung, die Produktlinie in 21Shares umzubenennen, damit sich das Unternehmen auf eine internationale Expansion der ETPs in weitere Märkte konzentrieren kann. Das Unternehmen schloss seine offizielle Umbenennung ab und gibt heute bekannt, dass diese Änderungen seinen strategischen Fokus auf das Angebot von Finanzprodukten an regulierten Betriebsstätten widerspiegeln, mit dem Ziel, bis zum Ende 2020 die ETPs an mindestens zwei neuen Börsenplätzen zu notieren."Wir haben weiterhin die Aufgabe, den Zugang zu Kryptos zu vereinfachen, und wir konzentrieren uns darauf, der Finanzpartner der Wahl in der Krypto ETP Branche zu sein. Die Namensänderung wird es uns ermöglichen, zusätzliche und immer vielfältigere Märkte mit Leichtigkeit und einer gemeinsamen, konsistenten Marke zu erreichen. Diese Änderung beschränkt sich nicht auf die Marketingkommunikation, sondern konzentriert sich auf unsere Finanzproduktpalette, um unsere Investorengemeinschaft in den Kryptomärkten besser bedienen zu können." sagte Hany Rashwan.

Der neue Markenname ist eine Hommage an den maximalen Gesamtbestand an Bitcoin, da nur 21 Millionen Bitcoin jemals im Umlauf sein werden. Er spiegelt außerdem die schrittweise Veränderung wider, die bei der Umsetzung der Unternehmensstrategie vorgenommen wurde, um das Unternehmen in ein Multi-Projekt und Multi-Krypto-Geschäft umzuwandeln und sein Angebot durch die Automatisierung des Zugangs für Investoren auf den Finanz- oder Kryptomärkten zu standardisieren. Als Beispiel war 21Shares letzte Woche in den Nachrichten für die Einführung des weltweit ersten Inverse Bitcoin ETPs an der Börse Stuttgart, der zweitgrößten Börse in Deutschland.

Die Änderungen werden sich nicht auf den Handel der ETPs auswirken, so dass die Investoren keine Störungen spüren werden. Alle Ticker, ISINs und WKNs werden unverändert bleiben.

Über 21Shares

21Shares macht die Investition in Kryptoassets so einfach wie den Kauf und Verkauf von Aktien über Ihren herkömmlichen Makler oder Ihres Finanzinstitutes. Anleger können mit einer konventionellen ETP-Struktur (oder einem Tracker) einfach, mit vollem Vertrauen und Sicherheit und kostengünstig in Kryptowährungen investieren, dank der von 21Shares eingeführten „21Shares“ ETP-Suite, die jetzt aus elf Krypto-ETPs besteht: dem 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares Ripple XRP (AXRP:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) und 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW). Die gesamte Produktepalette wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange, der BX Swiss und der Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD und EUR in einem regulierten Umfeld gehandelt. 21Shares wurde 2018 gegründet und wird von einem talentierten Team von Unternehmern aus der Technologie- und Finanzwelt und erfahrenen Bankiers geleitet. Das Unternehmen mit Sitz in Zug und Büros in Zürich, Berlin und New York hat mehrere Weltneuheiten eingeführt, darunter den ersten börsenkotierten Krypto-Index (HODL) im 2018. 21Shares hat heute insgesamt elf Krypto-ETPs an der Börse notiert und hat über $70 Mio. AuM.

Pressekontakt

Hansen Wang+41 44 260 86 60



press@21Shares.com